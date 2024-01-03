BBC must be impartial ‘beyond reproach’ in general election coverage, insists new chairman

The BBC may need to find a new anchor for its general election coverage to replace Huw Edwards, who was suspended in July - JEFF OVERS/BBC

The BBC’s impartiality must be “beyond reproach” in its general election coverage, the corporation’s new chairman has insisted.

Samir Shah has set out his priorities for the broadcaster ahead of him taking over leadership of the BBC’s board.

The Government’s preferred candidate as BBC chairman told MPs that its election night coverage needed to be “beyond reproach” and would be his first priority.

His statement of intent comes amid speculation about who will anchor the main election coverage, as Huw Edwards remains off air following controversy about allegedly paying a teenager for explicit images.

It has been suggested that an election in May is likely, with Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, last week claiming that the prospect was “the worst kept secret in Parliament”.

However, Tory strategists are reportedly planning for an election in November.

Writing to MPs on the culture, media and sport committee, Mr Shah said: “Next year is likely to be election year. It is BBC journalism’s world cup.

Samir Shah said the BBC constantly faces two types of situations: acute and chronic - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

“We need to be match fit. We need to have figured out everything from studio debates to allocation of airtime. BBC coverage must be beyond reproach.”

The BBC may need to find a new anchor to replace Edwards, who was suspended in July following an internal inquiry which looked into claims that he had paid a 17-year-old for explicit images.

The teenager at the centre of the scandal, now in their 20s, denied the claims about Edwards as first reported in The Sun, with lawyers acting for the individual stating: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are ‘rubbish’.”

The Met Police was clear that there was no suggestion of criminality, and sources close to Edwards stated that his personal life could not offer grounds for dismissal, but it is unclear whether the presenter will regain his prominent role by the time of the next election.

Mr Shah has said that controversies such as the reports about Edwards are common challenges for a BBC chairman, saying: “The BBC is constantly facing two types of situations: acute and chronic. The committee should assess my, and the BBC’s, performance in how we have handled these situations.”

‘Storm of criticism’

He added: “Every now and then, the BBC runs into a storm of criticism. Often it is about impartiality and its coverage of a particular story. Sometimes it’s rather different (e.g. Huw Edwards, Tim Westwood).

“The committee should judge my performance, and the BBC’s, by how well we have handled such ‘storms’.”

Mr Shah recently told MPs that he wanted to find a conclusive “solution” to the cycle of rows involving Gary Lineker, the Match of the Day presenter.



Lineker last year signed an open letter criticising the Government’s Rwanda policy, and used social media to apparently mock Tory MPs.

Mr Shah told MPs that the former footballer’s mockery of politicians was likely to have been in breach of the corporation’s social media guidelines. He added that if the guidelines were not achieving their desired result, they may have to be reviewed.

