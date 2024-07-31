BBC News Anchor Huw Edwards Pleads Guilty to Accessing Indecent Images of Children 'as Young as 7,' Court Hears

Huw Edwards resigned from the BBC in April 2024

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images Huw Edwards

Former BBC news anchor Huw Edwards pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 31, at Westminster magistrates’ court to charges involving indecent images of children, according to multiple reports.

Edwards — who announced Queen Elizabeth's death on air in 2022 — pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent pictures of children, according to the BBC, The Guardian and Reuters.

The BBC reports that Edwards was sent 377 sexual images — including 41 of children — in a WhatsApp group. According to The Telegraph, two of those images were of a 7-year-old.

Related: BBC News Anchor Huw Edwards, Who Announced Queen Elizabeth’s Death, Charged with Making Indecent Images of Children

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Reuters reports that Edwards left the BBC in April after allegedly being accused of paying a young person for sexually explicit photos. Although this claim has not been verified, PEOPLE previously reported that Edwards was allegedly involved in a sexting scandal shortly after the allegations surfaced.

After the allegations, Edwards' wife, Vicky Flind, released a statement that read in part, "Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future."

According to PEOPLE's past reporting, Edwards resigned from the BBC "on the basis of medical advice from his doctors," the BBC previously said in a statement. In his final years at the network, he reportedly earned around $570,000.

He is currently out on bail and will be sentenced on September 16, per The Telegraph.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.