BBC and NHS spend more on domestic flights despite pledge to cut carbon footprint

The BBC and NHS England are spending thousands of pounds of taxpayer money on domestic flights every year despite pledging to cut their carbon footprints, it can be revealed.

Despite a growing number of British workplaces banning domestic air travel for environmental reasons, the organisations, which are among the country’s biggest employers, are still allowing hundreds of work flights a year within the UK, according to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests by The Telegraph.

The BBC encourages its 21,000 employees to take the train for journeys within the UK mainland, but still ran up a bill of more than £83,000 on flights within England, Wales, and Scotland in the first half of 2024. This is despite strict targets for the corporation to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

NHS England announced a ban on domestic air travel for its 1.5 million staff members in May, but has since permitted more than 150 flights within the UK. These have included journeys of just a few hundred miles between Manchester and Newquay and Bristol and Newcastle.

For years, environmental campaign groups have called for British companies and institutions to ban domestic air travel for employees. Several public agencies, universities and councils have introduced such a ban.

Despite air travel reaching an all-time high globally – according to the International Air Transport Association – the number of domestic flights in the UK has fallen gradually since it peaked in the mid-2000s.

That includes a 25 per cent decrease between 2019 and 2022 – one of the largest declines of any European country – according to data from Eurocontrol, an organisation that supports European aviation.

However, the BBC appears to be moving in the opposite direction.

BBC spend continues to rise

Since the end of the covid pandemic, when flights were restricted by travel rules and lockdowns, the corporation’s spend on flights within England, Wales and Scotland has risen.

The figure increased from £74,652 in 2022 to £106,155 in 2023, and, although the BBC only provided data from the first half of the year, looks sure to rise again in 2024 with £83,871 spent from January 1 to June 30.

It comes despite the corporation introducing a travel policy in Oct 2021 that said rail is the default mode of public transport, rather than flights, within the mainland UK.

The BBC’s most common domestic flight routes were between airports in England and Scotland. The corporation refused to provide the number of flights or the class of air travel for each one.

A BBC spokesman said: “We have staff all over the UK so some travel is essential. Rail is used wherever possible, although plane travel will be necessary on occasion. As with all travel, ticket prices vary depending on demand, but we always seek to keep costs to a minimum.”

NHS England announced a ban on domestic flights in May, but has run up a bill of almost £18,000 since - Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

In May, NHS England, the largest employer in England, banned work flights for its staff within the UK. The ban extended to Northern Ireland and offshore destinations like the Isles of Scilly.

The ban came after the Health Service Journal reported that NHS England staff had taken flights between Glasgow and London and also Manchester and London for internal meetings in 2023.

A panel was introduced to consider all work flight requests, and health chiefs said domestic air travel was only allowed in exceptional circumstances or if it saves taxpayer money.

However, The Telegraph can disclose that NHS England has continued to spend thousands on domestic flights since the ban was introduced, with £17,594 spent on 170 domestic flights from May 1 to October 14.

The majority of these flights were between mainland UK and Northern Ireland, a journey where flying is often cheaper than alternative forms of travel such as the ferry.

However, NHS staff also took flights during this period between Bristol and Newcastle, Manchester and Newquay, and Southampton and Edinburgh.

An NHS England spokesman said: “Domestic flights are only permitted in exceptional circumstances, and while these flights by NHS England staff are down 80 per cent since 2018/19, any flight prior to booking must adhere to the approval process as per the updated policy, weighing up the benefits of the value to the front line and patients against the financial and environmental impact.

Train problems rule out UK ban

Some UK employers see a ban on domestic flights as impractical because British trains are some of the slowest and most expensive in Europe.

Some train routes, such as the London–Manchester service, have also been cut to a barebone timetable since the pandemic.

In 2023, France banned all short-haul domestic flights when there is a rail alternative that takes less than two and a half hours.

Currently, the UK’s rail infrastructure is not deemed good enough for the Government to introduce such a ban.

The Airport Operators Association, the trade association for UK airports, has argued against banning domestic air travel.

In 2023, Karen Dee, its chief executive, said: “If the UK were to follow the French approach, it would have very minimal effect in the UK.

“The vast majority of UK domestic routes connect centres that are more than 2.5 hours apart by rail, and the few that are below that threshold are primarily to facilitate connecting flights – also exempt under the French plan.”