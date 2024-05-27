BBC presenter kicked off flight over child's allergy

Vincent McAviney - BBC London
·4 min read
Georgie Palmer with her husband Nick Sollom
SunExpress defended the decision by the captain, saying it could not guarantee a nut-free environment on its flight to Dalaman [BBC]

A freelance BBC weather presenter says she was kicked off a flight from London Gatwick to Turkey after asking passengers not to eat peanuts.

Georgie Palmer, 49, says she and her family were escorted off the SunExpress flight to Dalaman on 21 May with her family, after making the request due to her daughter's allergy.

Posting on social media, she said the SunExpress crew ignored her requests to do an announcement to all passengers - so she instead spoke to people around her on the flight.

SunExpress said it takes the safety of passengers seriously, but said the airline refrains from making announcements like the one Ms Palmer requested as it "cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment".

Anaphylactic reaction

Ms Palmer had boarded the flight with her husband Nick Sollom, 48, and daughters Rosie, 12, and Annie, 14.

She told the BBC the family said they asked for the crew to make an announcement for no one to consume peanuts because of Rosie's anaphylactic reaction to peanuts.

She posted on Instagram saying: "The SunExpress captain and cabin crew refused to make the standard announcement on behalf of our daughter.

"We gently asked the passengers at the front of the plane to share our request.

"Row by row, all the passengers turned back to kindly ask the row behind to please not eat nuts on the flight."

Ms Palmer said she was "calm" and that "nobody working on that plane showed one ounce of compassion".

According to the NHS, anaphylaxis can start within minutes of coming into contact with something you are allergic to, such as a food, medicine or insect sting.

Symptoms include swelling of the throat and tongue, which can make it difficult to breathe.

'Make it crystal clear'

Speaking after her ordeal, Ms Palmer told BBC London she as "horrified" that they would not make the announcement and that the staff got "very defensive".

"My ask is for the airline industry as a whole to take notice of this.

"What are your policies about nuts – make that crystal clear on your website.

"Allow your passengers the choice to know whether it is safe to fly with you.

"As we know you can never enforce an entirely nut-free environment – can we not take a leaf out of the book of restaurants who go to great efforts these days to protect people?"

In a statement, a spokeswoman for SunExpress acknowledged Ms Palmer had raised a concern about her duaghter's serious peanut allergy and her request for an announcement.

"We refrain from making these kinds of announcements as, like many other airlines, we cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment on our flights, nor prevent other passengers from bringing food items containing allergens on board.

"Due to the insistent behaviour of the passenger to others on board that they should not consume nuts, the captain decided it would be safest if the family did not travel on our flight.

"When this was explained to the passenger, he exhibited aggressive behaviour towards our crew members, and tried to gain access to the cockpit.

"To ensure the safety of our crew and passengers, we don’t tolerate aggressive and unruly behaviour on our flights."

SunExpress acknowledged the ordeal for Ms Palmer and her family had been "upsetting" adding the airline is "conducting a review of the information provided" during the booking process.

The Turkish-German airline said its website states all passengers must notify SunExpress 48 hours in advance of any special care required due to a medical condition.

"No such notification was received from the passengers in this instance," SunExpress added.

Absolute nonsense

Ms Palmer says claims they became aggressive are "absolute nonsense" and she hopes passengers on the flight will back her up.

"It's simply not true," she said. "There was no aggressive behaviour from us."

She added she tried to contact SunExpress in the run-up to the holiday but found it very difficult to get hold of someone from the airline.

The family ended up taking an EasyJet flight to the Turkish holiday resort the next day and said the crew made several announcements asking passengers not to open packets of peanuts on board.

However, Ms Palmer said they were forced to spend an extra £5,000 booking the additional flights, an airport hotel and other costs.

Airlines including British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair and Jet2 say on request, cabin crew will make an announcement and they will not serve nuts.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • The Worst Car I Ever Owned: 9 People Share Which Vehicles Aren’t Worth Your Money

    The average price of a used car in the United States is now $27,297. If you're spending that much money -- or even close to it -- you want a vehicle that will last in return. But some people aren't so...

  • A light plane with two people on board makes emergency landing in Sydney

    A light plane with two people on board made an emergency landing at a small Sydney, Australia, airport on Sunday, narrowly missing an airport building. Aerial footage showed the Cessna plane flying close above nearby homes and trees, then skidding across the runway as it landed at Sydney's Bankstown Airport.

  • 5 Car Brands With the Most Reliable Engines

    You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If any one of them fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and...

  • 6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

    When buying a car, many people hope to make a worthwhile purchase that will serve them for an extended amount of time. Then, when they're ready to upgrade to a new vehicle, people hope to get a decent chunk of change when they decide to sell their used ride.

  • An ex-Wall Street banker who visited every European country picked 5 underrated ones he'd recommend over Spain, France, Italy, or Greece

    Lee Abbamonte said most Americans overlook Eastern Europe, which has beautiful architecture, vibrant restaurants, and unspoiled natural beauty.

  • Flying tire collision leaves Toronto man dead, 3 injured

    A fatal incident occurred on the QEW Friday afternoon when a flying tire struck a coach bus, resulting in the death of a Toronto man and leaving three others in serious condition. Sean O'Shea reports.

  • Fatal plane crash near Squamish, B.C. under investigation

    A fatal plane crash is under investigation that took place Friday near Squamish, B.C.

  • Canada mulls Chinese EV tariff following U.S. move but is not committing to it

    OTTAWA — Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border. Chinese brands are not a major player in Canada's EV market at the moment but imports from China have exploded in the last year as Tesla switched from U.S. factories for its Canadian sales to it's manufacturing plant in Shanghai. And the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Associa

  • 2 people dead in plane crash near Squamish, B.C.

    RCMP confirmed two people have been killed in a plane crash south of Squamish, B.C., on Friday evening.On Saturday, Squamish RCMP said in a statement that they received an automatic plane crash notification, sent from a smartphone, in a remote area on the outskirts of the municipality.They said that due to challenges in accessing the remote location, they could not confirm many details of the crash.On Sunday, RCMP said that they were able to access the crash site — located south of Squamish, on

  • I’m a Mechanic: Don’t Buy These 5 Cars If You Plan To Resell

    While some cars can appreciate over time, most drop in value as they age -- with some vehicles more prone to this than others. That's why it's crucial to understand a car's resale value before...

  • Police say two people killed in plane crash near Squamish, B.C.

    SQUAMISH, B.C. — Mounties say two people have died following a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. A statement from the RCMP says police were able to access the remote crash site south of Squamish, on the west side of Howe Sound, by air on Saturday and confirm the two occupants of the plane did not survive. The plane crash was reported Friday evening after an automatic crash notification from a smartphone. The police statement says investigators are working with the Transportation Safety Board and t

  • Six skydivers and a pilot parachute to safety before small plane crashes in Missouri

    BUTLER, Mo. (AP) — Six skydivers and a pilot on board a small plane parachuted to safety before it crashed near a county airport in western Missouri, leaving the plane “a total loss,” officials said. Preliminary information indicates the plane that crashed early Saturday afternoon was flying a skydiving mission, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The wreckage was found in a field east of the runways at Butler Memorial Airport, the Bates County Sheriff's Office said on social

  • Boating accident in Summerside Harbour leaves 57-year-old P.E.I. man dead

    SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — RCMP in Prince Edward Island say a 57-year-old man has died following a boating accident in the Summerside Harbour. Police say two men were travelling in an oyster dory in the harbour on Saturday evening when they believe the boat hit a channel marker and one man was ejected. The man who remained on the boat tried to rescue the one who had gone overboard and was able to bring him to shore and call 911. RCMP spokesman Scott Ferris says he was ultimately pronounced dead at Hol

  • Price Breakdown: Electric vs Hybrid – Which Is a Better Value For You?

    If you're in the market for a hybrid vehicle, you're not alone. According to recent news reports, the hybrid vehicle market is heating up, while the electric vehicle market is cooling down.For You: 6...

  • 12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on flight to Dublin

    LONDON (AP) — Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said. Eight of the injured were hospitalized.

  • 12 people were injured by turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight to Dublin

    12 people were injured on a flight to Dublin due to turbulence, just days after a Singapore Airlines passenger died from a severe turbulence incident.

  • I’m a Mechanic: Never Go to the Car Dealership for These 10 Services

    If you don't have an automotive expert in your corner who you can trust to quote you fair prices for parts and labor, it can make it tricky when it comes time to fix something on your personal mode of...

  • A World War II-era Spitfire fighter plane crashed in a field in England, killing the pilot

    LONDON (AP) — A World War II-era Spitfire fighter plane crashed near a British air force base in eastern England on Saturday, killing the pilot, the U.K. defense ministry said. The ministry confirmed the death of a Royal Air Force pilot “in a tragic accident” near RAF Coningsby, an airbase. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash. The base about 150 miles (230 kilometers) north of London is home both to modern fighter jets and to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a collection

  • Aircraft that was in severe turbulence incident returns to Singapore

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -The Singapore Airlines (SIA) aircraft used for a flight in which a passenger died during severe turbulence returned to Singapore on Sunday, five days after its emergency landing in Bangkok, the carrier said in a statement. A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured on Tuesday after flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar. SIA said the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was flown back to Singapore on Sunday, adding the airline was fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in the investigation into the incident.

  • 1 dead, 4 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 50

    One person is dead and four others were seriously injured following a collision in the Outaouais region.Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Papineauville, Que., around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Sûreté du Québec told Radio-Canada.Quebec's provincial police force said witnesses reported the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it hit the guardrail and rolled.The driver, a 22-year-old man from Longueuil, Que., was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the