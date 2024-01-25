BBC pulls Dragons’ Den episode after ‘unfounded claims’ of curing ME

Photograph: BBC

The BBC has removed an episode of Dragons’ Den from iPlayer after concerns were raised over a myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) product.

Giselle Boxer secured an investment from the entrepreneur and podcaster Steven Bartlett for her product Acu Seeds.

But campaigners said she had made “unfounded claims” during the episode which aired on 18 January, with an open letter raising concerns about the way her pitch was presented.

Organised by Action for ME, campaigners wrote to the chairs of two House of Commons select committees saying that Boxer suggested her ear seeds product was “responsible for her recovery and should therefore be considered an effective treatment”.

In the episode, Boxer said she had used “diet, acupuncture, Chinese herbs and ear seeds” to aid her recovery from ME, and had turned the seeds into the brand Acu Seeds.

A BBC spokesperson said on Thursday: “We’re taking the concerns raised seriously, so we are reviewing the episode and therefore it’s currently not available on iPlayer.”

Earlier the corporation had defended the programme, saying it “features products from entrepreneurs and is not an endorsement of them” and Boxer was sharing a “personal experience that led to a business creation”.

In a tweet, Action for ME said its chief executive, Sonya Chowdhury, had written to the BBC director general, Tim Davie, to voice “concerns over the episode”.

ME is a long-term condition with a wide range of symptoms including extreme tiredness, sleep issues and concentration problems, according to the NHS website. It says there is no cure for the condition, but there are treatments that may help manage it.

During the show, Boxer told the potential investors she had established the product after seeking treatments when she was diagnosed with ME at the age of 26.

She said: “Four years ago I was diagnosed with ME. I went from working in a top advertising agency with a busy social life and exercising regularly to being mostly housebound, unable to walk for more than five minutes without having to get back into bed.

Story continues

“I was told by doctors that I would never recover, work again or have children. I went on a personal healing journey using diet, acupuncture, Chinese herbs and ear seeds. Using this combination, I believe, aided my recovery within 12 months.”

Her pitch produced a notable moment for the show as all six “dragons” put in an offer for her product, which is described as a “DIY needle-free ear acupuncture for anxiety, migraines, hormonal issues, insomnia, weight loss and more”.

After hearing their offers, she decided to pick Bartlett to invest.

Acu Seeds has been contacted by the Guardian for comment.

PA Media contributed to this report