BBC pulls MasterChef Christmas specials after Gregg Wallace allegations

The BBC has decided to pull its MasterChef Christmas specials following claims of inappropriate behaviour against presenter Gregg Wallace.

Wallace, 60, faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, with many others sharing their experiences in the wake of the initial claims.

He has temporarily stepped down from the BBC cooking show while historical misconduct complaints are externally reviewed by producers Banijay UK. His lawyers say "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature".

The BBC previously announced a Celebrity MasterChef Cook Off and a MasterChef Strictly Festive Extravaganza as part of its festive schedule, both billed as hour-long programmes for BBC One and iPlayer.

However, a spokesperson for the broadcaster has now said: "As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

"The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."

A number of people have accused Wallace of making inappropriate sexual comments, including a former contestant who told Sky News that one remark made when she returned as a guest judge left her crying in the toilets.

Jackie Kearney said she had been "troubled" by Wallace's "household favourite status" over the years, as she felt he was "a bit of a sleaze behind closed doors".

Another former contestant told Sky News the allegations are just the "tip of the iceberg" when it comes to MasterChef - claiming he witnessed a "toxic environment" on set and the problem was "larger" than just the presenter.

On Sunday, Wallace responded to the allegations by sharing a video on social media, dismissing his accusers as "middle-class women of a certain age" - resulting in a huge backlash, with even Downing Street commenting.

He apologised in another clip posted on Monday. "I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it, I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it," the presenter said.

"It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope you accept this apology."

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off, hosted by Wallace and his co-presenter John Torode, was set to feature celebrities including Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh, comedian Shazia Mirza, reality star Luca Bish, and The Wanted singer Max George, who all appeared on Celebrity MasterChef last year.

The Strictly Come Dancing-themed special was set to include appearances from professional dancers Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu, the BBC previously announced.

The latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals has remained on air since it was announced Wallace would step away while the external review by Banijay UK takes place.

What have the BBC and producers said?

Banijay UK has appointed law firm Lewis Silkin to lead the investigation.

A spokesperson said the company takes complaints "incredibly seriously" but will not comment on individual allegations while the external investigation is ongoing.

"It is important to note that MasterChef welfare processes are regularly adapted and strengthened and there are clear protocols to support both crew and contributors," the Banijay spokesperson said. "These include multiple ways of reporting issues, including anonymously."

In response to reports that multiple complaints had been raised with the BBC, a source for the corporation said it would not comment on individuals or any internal HR processes but that it would be "wrong to report the BBC has done nothing if or when matters have been raised with us - not least because it is already being widely reported there were interventions in both 2017 and 2018 where action was taken".

Last week, a BBC spokesperson said that any issues raised are taken seriously and there are "robust processes in place" to deal with them.

"We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated," the spokesperson said.