BBC Radio 1 confirms new schedule shake-up

BBC Radio 1 has confirmed a shake-up to the schedule, with the afternoon and drivetime shows getting new presenters.

As per the official social media channels for the radio station, Matt Edmondson and Mollie King’s afternoon show will move to weekdays from July onwards, with the pair on air from Monday to Thursday from 1pm until 3.30pm.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Related: BBC Radio 1 taken off air due to Greg James fail

The post, which was shared on X/Twitter, referred to the pair as an iconic duo before adding: “We can’t wait to tune into the madness.”

“Woohoo! One of the best remaining shows on R1 and fully deserving of the daytime slot. Both often have me in stitches - Fajitagate in particular is an all-time great Radio 1 moment,” said one fan in response to the news.

This isn’t the only change at the station, with Katie Thistleton set to join Vick Hope and Jamie Laing for the drivetime Going Home show, with her stint set to begin on March 4. The show will run from Monday to Thursday, starting at 3.30pm before concluding at 6pm.

📣📣📣



Katie Thistleton will join Vick Hope and Jamie Laing to host Going Home on Radio 1 (15:30 – 18:00, Monday to Thursday), starting Monday 4 March. ❤️



The drivetime line up is complete @KatieThistleton @VickNHope @JamieLaing_UK 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/Q7l56Th6ce — BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra & Asian Network Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) February 28, 2024

Related: Jamie Laing breaks silence on new Radio 1 role

Thistleton shared a post in conjunction with the announcement, with the broadcaster writing: “Introducing your new Radio 1 drive time show - Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie! I’m still in shock at this news tbh, co-hosting Radio 1 drive is beyond my wildest dreams.

Story continues

“I feel like I’m living in a simulation… I’ve loved filling in on this show over the past couple of years with Vick and Jordan and have learnt so much from both of them.

"The listeners are always so up for it and I already know the 3 of us are gonna have such a nice time and it’s going to be fun chaos!”

You Might Also Like