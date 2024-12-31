BBC Radio 2 DJ Johnnie Walker dies aged 79

Veteran BBC radio DJ Johnnie Walker has died at the age of 79 on New Year’s Eve (31.12.24).

The 'Sounds of the 70s' presenter stepped away from broadcasting two months ago, after 58 years on air, due to ill health caused by the symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Johnnie’s passing was announced by his long-time friend and colleague Bob Harris - who took over BBC Radio 2's ‘Sounds of the 70s’ show after Walker's retirement.

After playing the David Bowie song ‘Golden Years’, Harris said to his listeners: “I’ve known Johnnie since the 1960s when I first started listening to him on pirate radio and we know what an incredible, wonderful, superb broadcaster he was.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also know how passionate he was about his music, went out on a limb many times to defend the music that he loved, and he was passionate about radio, and as the ‘60s moved into the ‘70s he and I became increasingly close friends, a friendship that endured right up to the present day.”

Bob added that Johnnie sent him messages of luck when he took over the ‘Sounds of the 70s’ show.

He said: "Johnnie and I were exchanging texts through the time after I took over the show, he wished me well at the beginning of the first programme that I did. ‘Sending you lots of love,’ he said, ‘relax and enjoy, the listeners are lovely, and they’ll look after you, all the very best from Johnnie.’”

Johnnie’s wife Tiggy Walker paid tribute to her husband following his passing, saying: “I couldn’t be more proud of Johnnie – how he kept broadcasting almost to the end and with what dignity and grace he coped with his debilitating lung disease. He remained his charming, humorous self to the end, what a strong, amazing man. It has been a rollercoaster ride from start to finish.

“And if I may say – what a day to go. He’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve with a stash of great musicians in heaven. One year on from his last live show. God bless that extraordinary husband of mine, who is now in a place of peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Director General Tim Davie remembered Johnnie’s contribution to the organisations stations in the wake of his death.

In a statement, he said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Johnnie’s passing and our thoughts are with his family and friends, as well as everyone at Radio 2.

“Johnnie was a pop radio pioneer and a champion of great music, entertaining millions of beloved listeners on the BBC across decades, most recently hosting two shows on Radio 2. No one loved the audience as much as Johnnie and we loved him back.”

Johnnie began his career as a pirate DJ in the ‘60s on the offshore station Swinging Radio England, then he had a show on Radio Caroline, before joining Radio 1 in 1969.

But he left the station after causing controversy by describing the Bay City Rollers as “musical garbage”.

ADVERTISEMENT

After working in California for a period of time, Johnnie returned to the UK in the early ‘80s and re-joined Radio 1 in 1987 to present the Saturday afternoon show ‘The Stereo Sequence’ before joining Radio 2, eventually taking on the Drivetime slot.

In 2020, Johnnie began broadcasting his shows from his Dorset home as a result of the side-effects of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which causes the lungs to scar and thicken.

Back in June, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnnie revealed that he and Tiggy had made all the arrangements for his funeral and spilled that his wife wanted him to make his final goodbye with Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born To Run’ playing.

He said: "I don’t think we want to reveal the details. We need to keep a showbiz element of surprise. Although Tiggy has said that after the service she wants the hearse to go up the high street to the crematorium blasting out Springsteen’s 'Born to Run'."