BBC Radio 2’s Gary Davies pays tribute to Steve Wright in first ‘Pick of the Pops’ episode since DJ’s death

Gary Davies gave an emotional tribute to the late BBC DJ Steve Wright in the first episode of Radio 2’s Pick of the Pops since the broadcaster’s death.

Wright died at the age of 69, his family announced on Tuesday (13 February). He was the host of popular radio programmes Pick of the Pops, Love Songs and Steve Wright’s Afternoon Show, as well as formerly hosting the TV show Top of the Pops in the Eighties.

Sounds of the 1980s presenter Davies, who is a friend and former colleague of Wright, stepped in to host a special tribute episode of Pick of the Pops in the DJ’s usual Saturday slot.

Davies nearly choked up as he dedicated the show to Wright, whom he called a “broadcasting giant”.

Opening the show, he said: “On numerous occasions over the last 40 years, I’ve sat in for Steve when he was on holiday and I’m still finding it hard to come to terms with why I’m sitting in for him for just one final day today.”

“I’m coming to you live from Wogan [broadcasting] House in London, it’s a place that Steve called home for 26 years. He spent more time in this building than anyone else.

The corporation said it had been remembering the broadcaster all week, together with presenters and listeners (PA Wire)

Davies added that since Wright was a mainstay presenter on Saturday afternoons, his absence was felt throughout the day.

“We’ve been celebrating his life on BBC Radio 2 all week, but it’s today when we really feel the loss.”

“As we come to the point in the Radio 2 schedule where Steve should be kicking off the show for millions of people up and down the country...Steve was a friend, a colleague, a true radio pioneer. Broadcasting was Steve’s life.”

BBC radio DJs Simon Bates, Gary Davies and Steve Wright photographed in 1989 (Getty Images)

“Over four decades, all he focused on was making the best possible shows for his listeners.”

The presenter added that he had been listening to Wright’s show just last week.

“He took on the hosting duties for Pick of the Pops last year, in fact, I was listening to him just last Saturday thinking how brilliant he was sounding.”

Davies then explained the theme for the tribute show: charting the year that Wright joined the BBC in 1980.

“So, we felt the best way to remember him was to celebrate the years that he started broadcasting on the BBC. First on Radio 1 in 1980 and then moving onto Radio 2 in 1996.”

“Steve, this is for you,” said Davies, before hitting play on the 1980 song “Games Without Frontiers” by Peter Gabriel.

Throughout the programme, Davies played snippets of Wright’s introductions from various shows he presented during his four-decade-long career, including a special recording from his first BBC broadcast in 1980.

Signing off at the end of the two-hour show, Davies simply said: “God bless you, Steve,” as presenter Paddy McGuinness said Davies had “big shoes to fill”.

BBC Radio 2 listeners have been praising Davies for his handling of the tribute, with some saying how they were moved to tears.

“A very eloquent and heartfelt opening sequence to #potp from @djgarydavies there, you could hear in his voice how much the passing of Steve Wright has affected him and many of us listeners,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

“What an emotional and moving opening on today’s Pick of the Pops. Well done for holding it together Gary.”

Steve Wright was hailed a ‘broadcasting giant’ by his former colleague (PA Archive)

“Listening to #pickofthepops and I’m already sobbing. Having Gary doing the shows today hits even harder,” added another listener.

Throughout the weekend, the BBC has been paying tribute to Wright, with the BBC airing four episodes from Wright’s time as a host on Top of the Pops on Friday night.

BBC Sounds has launched an “In Memory of Steve Wright” section on its app and website for listeners to access an extensive back catalogue of his work.

Liza Tarbuck will present a Remembering Steve Wright episode of his show Love Songs on Sunday (18 February), and will read out messages from those who’ve had their dedications featured on the show in the past.