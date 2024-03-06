BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball taking time off over heartbreaking family news

Ray Burmiston - BBC

Zoe Ball has announced that she will be taking some time off from her BBC Radio 2 show in the near future due to some upsetting family news.

The broadcaster shared a post on her Instagram announcing that her mother Julia has received a cancer diagnosis and she will be taking some time away to be with her. The host explained that looking after her may require her to miss some instalments of her flagship breakfast show.

"Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with Cancer," she wrote. "As many of you know from experience, these are extremely tough times. Mum is being incredibly brave.

Related: BBC Radio 2's Vernon Kay explains why show went off air the other week

"My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams looking after Mum. Thank you. Gratitude to our families & our extended family & friends at home & at work for their support at this time.

"Sending out love to people reading this who are battling cancer, or awaiting diagnosis & also to the folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly.

Ray Burmiston - BBC

Related: Radio 1 host Yinka Bokinni responds to all the recent exits

Zoe continued: "I'm trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama. Thanks to Gaby for stepping in. Lots of love."

As mentioned above, Gaby Roslin stood in for Zoe today (March 6), and according to the BBC Radio 2 schedule on the BBC website, will do so again tomorrow. At the time of writing, Zoe is expected to be back for Friday's show.

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show airs between 6.30am and 9.30am on BBC Radio 2 every weekday.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

You Might Also Like