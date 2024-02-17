BBC in row with London neighbours over live outdoor performances

The venue has hosted the likes of James Blunt, Rick Astley and Ellie Golding - WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy

It has hosted the likes of pop stars James Blunt, Rick Astley and Ellie Golding performing hit songs for BBC’s One show and other live events.

But the corporation’s residential neighbours are far from impressed with what they say is the din coming from the piazza outside Broadcasting House.

Locals are objecting to the BBC being granted planning permission to use the square for live performances for a further three years until 2027.

In documents seen by The Telegraph, neighbours accused the corporation of not caring about the residents who live around its London headquarters.

They say the noise coming from the piazza, which has been used for live radio and TV broadcasts, most notably of The One Show, since the corporation’s headquarters opened in 2007, is “unfair to residents”.

A group of leaseholders in a block of apartments on Great Portland Street - where more than 50 people live within 100 yards of the piazza, ranging from students, young families with children and retirees with serious health conditions - has lodged objections to an extension being granted by Westminster City Council.

Kylie Minogue outside the BBC performing live for the One Show in 2018 - WFPA / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy

One neighbour told council planning officials: “As a resident, the noise from the Plaza events is disturbing and some limit on frequency and times is desirable to stop excessive noise when we are trying to sleep.”

In a letter submitted to Westminster City Council, representatives of Portland Apartments Ltd, said: “We live in a small residential enclave surrounded by a number of institutions and businesses. We have therefore always enjoyed quiet neighbours.

“There have been significant changes within the BBC and communication has dwindled over the past three years.”

They concluded: “We ask for these events to be reviewed yearly until such times as BBC personnel stabilises, communications improve, and the BBC demonstrate they do take into consideration disturbance to local residents.”

In 2022, the corporation lodged plans for a three-year extension, which prompted objections from neighbours. The application was later withdrawn.

Westminster Council is currently considering a new planning application lodged last year for a three-year extension, which has also prompted objections.

The clash over noise between residents and the BBC comes after James Blunt performed his latest single, The Girl That Never Was, in the piazza on October 27 last year.

Golding performed there during a live performance broadcast on The One Show in September 2022, while Astley performed there in May 2016.

Ellie Goulding performing on the One Show outside the BBC studios - Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The BBC said that residents had been informed of events in advance of them taking place and stressed that “no complaints had been received” from nearby residents.

One local resident, who has lived in the block of apartments for 22 years, said: “The communication with the BBC has deteriorated over the years, especially recently, with many personnel changes.

“Given the poor performance by the BBC in considering the needs of others locally over the last few years, it would be very unfair to local residents to allow the BBC a relatively free hand for another three years.

“I’m sure you could say ‘well you could always report abuses’, but poor performance should not allow free licence for an extended period; the situation should be watched more closely and if anything, constraints should be applied.

“I object strongly to a three-year extension. Even a one-year extension should have tight conditions attached to protect the residents who live in the area.”

Another resident added: “The One Show is hugely popular and many of their celebrity guests put on good performances, but sometimes you can hear loud sounds and it is annoying.”

The Middleton Place Residents Association (MPRA), which represents those in nearby Middleton Place and parts of Langham Street, Riding House Street and Great Titchfield Street, wrote: “We urge that the BBC should not be granted a three-year extension.

“The BBC should continue to be granted a one year extension which has proved adequate in the past and will ensure the BBC’s attention to any local problems which their events may cause.”

The BBC has to ask Westminster Council for planning permission to use the space for public events, but does not require consent to host live TV interviews in the piazza.

The BBC was approached for comment.