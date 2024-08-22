BBC sacks Jermaine Jenas after complaints

Jermaine Jenas, who presented The One Show and appeared on Match of the Day for the BBC, has been sacked by the corporation following complaints about workplace conduct.

The former footballer, 41, has been taken off air from both primetime shows.

BBC News understands his contract was terminated earlier this week, because of alleged issues relating to workplace behaviour.

It followed allegations involving digital communications such as texts, which were raised with the corporation a few weeks ago.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up."

He was last on air earlier in the summer.

He focused on his presenting work after retiring from football in 2016 [Getty Images]

Jenas earned £190,000 - £194,999 at the BBC for his work on the FA Cup, Match of the Day and the World Cup.

His work on The One Show was for BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial production company, so his salary is not in the public domain.

He also works for talkSport, where he is currently presenting a show on air, and was broadcasting when the news broke.

Jenas is also employed by TNT Sports, a group of pay television sports channels. They told the BBC they were not making any comment.

Football and media career

The sportsman made his footballing debut at the age of 17, and played for his boyhood team Nottingham Forest, Spurs and Newcastle United. He went on to play 341 times, as well as making 21 appearances for England.

He retired in 2016 aged 32, although he had not played since 2014.

Jenas turned his attention to media work as a pundit while recovering from a knee injury and became a regular on Match of the Day, as well as BT Sport. He had been presenting The One Show since 2020.

He and a friend set up the Aquinas Foundation to help incentivise and raise the aspirations of young people in schools across Nottingham.

The ex-footballer also appeared on The Great Sport Relief Bake-Off in 2016.

In December 2023 he collected an honorary degree from Nottingham Trent University.