BBC Sherwood Season 2

- The Canadian Press
Canada's gold medal in men's 4x100 relay came with a warning
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
New Oilers Speculation on Draisaitl and Evander Kane
New rumors regarding the future of Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane have surfaced.
- People
Kate Middleton and Prince William (with a Bold New Beard!) Team Up with Snoop Dogg in Surprise Olympics Video
The Prince and Princess of Wales continued the royal tradition of supporting British athletes as they competed at the Olympics — although this year they cheered from afar
- Indiewire
Tom Cruise Descends on Olympics Closing Ceremony to Carry Flag from Paris to Los Angeles — Watch
Cruise's stunt featured him rappelling into the Stad de France to collect the Olympic flag, then skydiving onto the Hollywood Sign.
- FTW Outdoors
Rare catch in Lake Erie called a ‘unicorn,’ and a fish of a lifetime
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
- People
High Jump Champion Gianmarco Tamberi Taken to ER After 'Vomiting Blood Twice' Hours Before His Olympic Final
"I dreamed of everything for this day except living a nightmare like this," the Italian athlete wrote, along with a photo from an ambulance
- The Hockey News - Calgary Flames
Flames Fire Sale: Could These 3 Players Be Traded Next?
The Flames have traded several pieces, but are more rebuild trades coming?
- The Canadian Press
Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling
PARIS (AP) — The International Gymnastics Federation restored Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu to third in the Paris Olympicswomen's floor exercise final Saturday, potentially forcing American gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze she won in the event.
- BBC
Wiffen forced to pull out of closing ceremony role
Swimming gold medallist Daniel Wiffen withdraws from his role as one of Ireland's flagbearers at the Olympics closing ceremony because of illness.
- The Wrap
7 Biggest Olympic Snafus at the Paris Games | Photos
We cringed, we cried and we made memes about these regrettable moments The post 7 Biggest Olympic Snafus at the Paris Games | Photos appeared first on TheWrap.
- FTW Outdoors
Quincy Wilson summed up winning Olympic gold and being 16 years old with 1 perfect tweet
Quincy Wilson is one of the best stories of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He's just 16 years old and made history as the youngest men's track and field athlete in U.S. Olympics history. He ended up winning gold by competing in the heats for the 4x400 relay, even though
- Yahoo News Canada
2024 Olympics: Snoop Dogg shouts out Canadian artistic swimmers amid viral Olympic journey for the ages
To say Snoop Dogg has been having the time of his life at the 2024 Paris Olympics would be putting it very, very mildly. This man has stolen the show.
- USA TODAY Sports
When does the closing ceremony start? How to watch Paris Olympics finale on TV, streaming
After 16 thrilling days, the 2024 Paris Olympics are officially over. Here is how to watch the closing ceremony on the final day of the Summer Games.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward Found Great Fit With Blackhawks
This former Boston Bruins forward has been a great fit with the Chicago Blackhawks.
- USA TODAY Sports
Breaking made history in Paris. We'll probably never see it at Olympics again.
"For us, as of now, this is the one and only," breaking gold medalist Phil Wizard said. "So to be a part of history is truly incredible."
- The Hockey News - Calgary Flames
How Former Flames Defenceman's Gamble Backfired in Free Agency
Oliver Kylington hopes to renew career with Avalanche after rejecting Calgary Flames offer
- The Canadian Press
Sifan Hassan wins women's marathon at Paris Olympics after trading elbows with Tigst Assefa
PARIS (AP) — Nobody will ever accuse Sifan Hassan of taking the easy route at the Olympics.
- People
Romania’s Ana Barbosu Breaks Silence After Jordan Chiles Is Stripped of Olympic Bronze Medal: ‘Been Through the Same‘
Barbosu said she hopes “from deep of my heart that at the next Olympics” they can compete again and share the podium
- The Hockey News - Washington Capitals
Ovechkin Visited Kuznetsov In Russia After Move To KHL, Says He Supports Ex-Capitals Center As He Starts Over: 'We Have A Great Relationship'
The Capitals captain is standing by his former teammate.
- Miami Herald
‘He’s a humongous human’: Dolphins rookie Paul impresses with size, poise in pro debut
Dolphins left tackle Patrick Paul impressed coaches and teammates in his first NFL game.