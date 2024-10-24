BBC spent too much time covering death of ‘faded boy band singer’ Liam Payne, says Michael Buerk

The BBC spent too much time covering the death of “faded boy band singer” Liam Payne, Michael Buerk has said.

The veteran broadcaster, 78, suggested that prominent coverage of the One Direction singer’s death showed there is less of an “appetite for seriousness” in journalism at the corporation.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme on the 40th anniversary of his iconic report on the Ethiopian famine, Buerk was asked how reporting had changed since the 1980s.

“There was more of an appetite for seriousness,” he said.

“It was only last week that I think this programme decided that the most important thing that had happened in the world was that a drugged up, faded boy band singer had fallen off a balcony.

“Even the Ten O’Clock News, which is normally good on these things, thought it was the second most important thing that happened in the world.”

Payne, 31, fell to his death from a third floor balcony in the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last week.

Tributes have flooded in for the singer since the news of his death, including from his former One Direction bandmates, his girlfriend of two years Kate Cassidy, and the music mogul Simon Cowell.

Michael Buerk says the 24-hour news cycle has changed the way journalists find and produce stories - Christopher Pledger

Buerk, who hosts The Moral Maze on Radio 4, also said that modern television journalists spend more time “opinionising rather than finding out what the story is”.

“I think it’s really different,” he said. “I’m looking at television in particular, you know, I mean, in those days, the Nine O’Clock News had an 11 million audience.

“The Six O’Clock News had even more. So it was a shared experience. You knew that everybody in the country would have seen it.

“We didn’t have the 24 hour news cycle, which means reporters spend a lot more of their time on hotel rooftops, opinionising rather than finding out what the story is.”

He added: “I think there was a wider agenda or a wider appetite.

“If you look at the news these days, they seem to be hammering away at the same half dozen stories, while whole continents go unmentioned for month after month.”

Buerk has been at the BBC for 55 years and is the former presenter of the Nine O’Clock News.

He told The Telegraph this week that the BBC did not “pay enough attention to its diversity in terms of opinion and class” and employed too many “middle-class arts graduates”.

“It’s all very well that there are X per cent of Afro-Caribbeans or Pakistanis or Indian-ethnicity people or trans people or gay people or disabled people,” he said.

“But, when you look at it closely, they’re all young, middle-class, arts graduates from Russell Group universities.”