BBC staff ‘not apologised’ to Frank Gardner after not letting him into lift

Frank Gardner was shot six times by al-Qaeda while reporting on growing terrorist activity in Saudi Arabia in 2004

Frank Gardner has revealed that his BBC colleagues have not apologised after they were filmed blocking him from a lift.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the security correspondent who uses a wheelchair, claimed the able-bodied staff seen failing to make way in a 2020 documentary have still not said sorry.

Mr Gardner has used a wheelchair since he was shot six times by al-Qaeda while reporting on growing terrorist activity in Saudi Arabia in 2004.

Bullets injured his spinal nerves and left him partially-paralysed.

In the documentary film, Being Frank: The Frank Gardner Story, he talks candidly about the physical indignities he continues to suffer, even having to change his colostomy bag and catheter on camera.

Despite reporting daily on terrorism, intelligence and espionage, he says that “sometimes it’s the small things that get in the way”.

Frank Gardner says he is still waiting for compensation from Saudi government for 2004 attack that left him in wheelchair - Clara Molden

In one sequence, the camera shows the correspondent – who is due in the studio at any minute – watching the lift open to reveal it is full and then close again.

None of his able-bodied colleagues offer to get out and take the stairs.

Mr Gardner can be heard saying: “It is so annoying when you’re about to be on air, and you can’t get [in the lift].

“Because I can’t get down the stairs. Anyone else can run down the stairs, but I can’t do that.”

When the same thing happens again, he worries aloud that he will “miss” his live on air slot.

After waiting 10 minutes, he and the film crew have to speed through the newsroom to try another lift.

But when asked by The Sunday Times whether any of his colleagues, having seen themselves in the documentary, have since apologised, Mr Gardner said, “no”.

Attack in Riyadh

While Mr Garnder survived the attack in Riyadh on June 6 2004, his cameraman colleague Simon Cumbers, 36, was shot in the head and died instantly.

In the interview, the BBC correspondent commented on the incorrect initial reporting of the al-Qaeda attack.

The last al-Qaeda operative involved that day was beheaded in a mass execution in Riyadh in 2016, but Mr Gardner said he is still waiting for justice.

“It was so many years afterwards. And there is still something that niggles me – and it’s stopping me having full closure.

“The Saudi ambassador in London promised me compensation. Simon and I were supposed to be in their care but the minders ran away.

“I don’t blame them. Why should they lay down their lives for two foreigners?

“But we got shot, the government promised compensation and they never paid a penny. I’m so disappointed with that.

“It’s not the money – if it was a hundred pounds or a million, it doesn’t matter. It’s the principle. That would be closure.”

The BBC has been contacted for comment.