BBC star Lauren Laverne shares cancer diagnosis

BBC presenter Lauren Laverne has shared that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The broadcaster, who presents BBC Radio 6 Music's breakfast show and Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, shared the news on Instagram today (August 21), before assuring fans that it was "caught it early" and she is "expected to make a full recovery".

Sharing a photo of herself smiling in bed, Laverne wrote: "Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test, and I am expected to make a full recovery."

Getty Images

"I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness," she continued.

"To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way – I am so very grateful and love you so much.

"And of course thank you to my colleagues – including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support – and for giving me the time off that I need to get better."

Getty Images

Laverne concluded by urging fans to "get checked out", adding: "Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything.

"It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air, but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore."

The radio DJ was quick to receive messages of support in the post's comments section from fans and friends, including fellow BBC presenters Gabby Logan, Clara Amfo and Anita Rani.

Meanwhile, Deb Grant stepped in for Laverne during today's BBC Radio 6 Music breakfast show and dedicated Stevie Wonder's 'We Can Work It Out' to her.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

