BBC under fire over D-Day mapping blunder on Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow confused Weymouth with Poole and placed it 30 miles to the east on its maps during its special D-Day episode - BBC

The BBC has come under fire for a D-Day mapping blunder on the Antiques Roadshow.

On Sunday night’s episode, a series of maps flashed on the screen which showed the south coast ports where thousands of Allied troops embarked for Operation Overlord.

Although it was in Weymouth, Dorset, where more than 100,000 men were staged ahead of the invasion of Normandy, the BBC confused the Georgian harbour town with Poole and placed it 30 miles to the east on its maps.

The BBC also relocated Amsterdam 50 miles south to where Rotterdam is on another map.

The map relocated Amsterdam 50 miles south to where Rotterdam is on another map - BBC

Viewers took to social media to express their frustrations at the mistakes.

One posted on social media: “Excuse me, Fiona Bruce, but where exactly is Weymouth?

“I was stunned that something so basic could be got so wrong; on such an important episode of one of their flagship programmes.

“Some poor researcher is probably getting the hairdryer treatment right now; how embarrassing.”

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce travelled to Normandy for Sunday night's show - BBC

Another view said: “Although Poole and Weymouth are in the same county, they are miles apart.

“Weymouth was a major embarkation point for the Americans, who went to Omaha Beach, and it should not have been overlooked like this.

“It’s a good job that those who planned D-Day didn’t make such basic errors on their mapping.”

Bernard Holt123 posted on X: “@BBCAntiquesRoadshow Who’s in charge of pinning your maps? Weymouth is way off accurate.”

The BBC has been approached for comment.