BBC’s Vick Hope ‘sad’ she ‘did not get proper on-air send off’ with Jordan North

Radio presenter Vick Hope, who co-hosts BBC Radio 1’s drivetime show with Jordan North, said she is “so sad” that they “didn’t get a proper on-air send off”.

The BBC announced on Friday that former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing will replace North, 34, on the Going Home show.

On Saturday, Hope, 34, said on Instagram she was “absolutely gutted” to hear the news, but would welcome her new colleague, Laing, 35, with “open arms”.

She said: “Absolutely gutted, to be honest. Our @jordannorth1 you’re a true @bbcradio1 legend, a dreamy co-host, and an incredibly special friend.

“There are too many memories for these collages, but what a laugh we’ve had.

“Thank you for sharing your wit and your warmth; your stories, your skill and your spirit.

“Going Home with Vick and Jordan has been such a mad, chaotic ride, I’ve loved being on this journey with you for a little bit, and will always support and cheer for you as you embark on the next chapter.

“You’re about to soar, everyone is going to love you as much as we do, just please look after yourself there. And keep the tunes coming.

“I’m so sad we didn’t get a proper on-air send off, but I guess (inadvertently, accidentally appropriately) killing off Judge Jordan this week will have to do as a radio goodbye.”

Judge Jordan is a segment on the show where North adopts an alter-ego and tries to solve predicaments from the listeners, represented in a fake radio court hosted by Hope.

Hope added: “To our listeners, thank you for joining us every day and being the heart and soul of the show.

“Let’s welcome lovely, brilliant @jamielaing with open arms and all have a bloody excellent time together.”

North, who has worked at the station for a decade, also said on social media that he would miss his colleagues “greatly”.

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues / talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you’ve all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot,” he said.

Story continues

“To my amazing fellow presenters I wish I could thank you all personally, I’ve loved working with you it’s been an absolute blast!

“Big love to Katie Thistleton, Greg James, Arielle Free, Ricky, Melvin & Charlie, Dean & Vicky, Clara Amfo, Matt & Molly, Scott Mills, Grimmy, all the rest of you fantastic lot, and of course my partner in crime Vick Hope… I’ll miss being on air with you every day.

“Most importantly the biggest of thank yous to the fantastic listeners who have been really generous and always made me feel welcome, your kind words & messages have been so lovely, thank you so much.

“I’ll be back soon, and can’t wait to see you all again.”

Jamie Laing will host the Going Home show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

North was the runner-up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2020.

He has co-hosted with Hope since 2021, and replaced Fearne Cotton as co-presenter of the Top Of The Pops Christmas and new year editions with Clara Amfo in 2021.

Laing will take over from March 4 and present Monday to Thursday alongside Hope, having previously presented on the station during Mollie King’s maternity leave.

The Oxford-born TV star has been a regular face on TV and has appeared on shows such as Through The Keyhole, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You? and Celebrity Juice.

He also presents the podcast NewlyWeds with his wife Sophie Habboo, and launched his gourmet sweets range, Candy Kittens, in 2012.

He is a descendant of Sir Alexander Grant, creator of the McVitie’s digestive biscuit.

The BBC has been approached for comment.