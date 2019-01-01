BBC viewers confused over Alesha Dixon Hogmanay performance

Sam Warner
Photo credit: BBC

From Digital Spy

Scotland brought in the New Year as per tradition with Hogmanay last night (December 31), though BBC Scotland's programme didn't exactly go down in a celebratory fashion.

That's because its Hogmanay Live show kicked off things with the slightly random choice of Alesha Dixon… well, 2018 was weird like that.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and former Mis-Teeq singer sang her 2008 song 'The Boy Does Nothing' and later on a cover of 'Say A Little Prayer', though the performances left viewers scratching their heads.

"The most random thing of 2018 must be #AleshaDixon singing on @BBCScotland Hogmanay," one viewer wrote.

"In the cold light of day, the decision to hire Alesha Dixon for hogmanay was, politely, a strange one," a second person added.

"Na offence, a don't mind her but wit the fuck has Alesha Dixon got to do wae Hogmanay?" came a third opinion.



Many other viewers had a say… and their tweets were very Scottish indeed (warning, some strong language):

]



Hmm, somehow we think Alesha may not be asked back next year... though if 2019 is as random as 2018 was, we'd bet on Alesha appearing again.

Away from Hogmany, New Year's Eve produced many a memorable moment as the world welcomed in 2019, including Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley getting caught in a Sugg Sandwich and Johnny Vegas crowd-surfing.

Meanwhile, Alesha will be back on the BBC alongside Jordan Banjo as the host of new reality series The Greatest Dancer when the series kicks off on Saturday, January 5 at 8pm on BBC One.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)