BBC viewers confused over Alesha Dixon Hogmanay performance

Scotland brought in the New Year as per tradition with Hogmanay last night (December 31), though BBC Scotland's programme didn't exactly go down in a celebratory fashion.

That's because its Hogmanay Live show kicked off things with the slightly random choice of Alesha Dixon… well, 2018 was weird like that.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and former Mis-Teeq singer sang her 2008 song 'The Boy Does Nothing' and later on a cover of 'Say A Little Prayer', though the performances left viewers scratching their heads.

Cringing here,Alesha Dixon trying to strut it to a dead merchant city crowd . pic.twitter.com/chQL8NuprR - Roger Sanchez (@RogerSanchezFC) December 31, 2018

"The most random thing of 2018 must be #AleshaDixon singing on @BBCScotland Hogmanay," one viewer wrote.

The most random thing of 2018 must be #AleshaDixon singing on @BBCScotland Hogmanay pic.twitter.com/fA4JzshZZK - Adam Scott Pringle (@AdamSPringle) December 31, 2018

"In the cold light of day, the decision to hire Alesha Dixon for hogmanay was, politely, a strange one," a second person added.

"Na offence, a don't mind her but wit the fuck has Alesha Dixon got to do wae Hogmanay?" came a third opinion.

In the cold light of day, the decision to hire Alesha Dixon for hogmanay was, politely, a strange one. - VBL (@VBL1986) January 1, 2019





Na offence, a don't mind her but wit the fuck has Alesha Dixon got to do wae Hogmanay? - 🇲🇽Mathews Maw🇲🇽 (@AMcnair10) December 31, 2018





Many other viewers had a say… and their tweets were very Scottish indeed (warning, some strong language):

Alesha Dixon: the boy does nothing!



Yer maw: *pointing at yer da* that's you she's on aboot



- Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) December 31, 2018

]

you english people are lucky honestly we’re stuck with alesha dixon - caitlin 37 (@evolvebutler) December 31, 2018

Confused as to how Alesha Dixon singing Aretha Franklin is the most Scottish thing The BBC could get for Hogmanay 🙃 - Rhi (@_Rhitweetx) December 31, 2018

Why would you ask Alesha Dixon to sing on yer hogmanay program? - Ryan McNairn (@ryanmcnairn) December 31, 2018







Scotland's Hogmanay show starts with a live performance of 2008 hit (hit?) The Boy Does Nothing by Alesha Dixon... pic.twitter.com/FcazAytQZW - Alastair Mitchell (@Mitch_Al) December 31, 2018

Alesha Dixon at hogmanay???? Really??? I'd rather have the proclaimers.... or even the Krankies 😄 - Stewart (@StewartRead77) December 31, 2018

Why wouldn't a Scottish Hogmanay show have Alesha Dixon doing a tribute to Aretha Franklin? - Sean Seery (@Sseery_89) December 31, 2018

Hogmanay Live on BBC1 with Alesha Dixon... erm, what??? #Hogmanay pic.twitter.com/l4JA1uwWrk - Mike Robbie (@mikerobbie1) December 31, 2018

Hmm, somehow we think Alesha may not be asked back next year... though if 2019 is as random as 2018 was, we'd bet on Alesha appearing again.

Away from Hogmany, New Year's Eve produced many a memorable moment as the world welcomed in 2019, including Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley getting caught in a Sugg Sandwich and Johnny Vegas crowd-surfing.

Meanwhile, Alesha will be back on the BBC alongside Jordan Banjo as the host of new reality series The Greatest Dancer when the series kicks off on Saturday, January 5 at 8pm on BBC One.

