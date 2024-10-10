BBC Weather app bug suggests hurricane winds in UK

The BBC Weather website and app are suffering a data fault issue, meteorologists have said, after forecasts showed hurricane force winds hitting the UK.

Graphics show estimated wind speeds of 13,508mph in London - far in excess of any genuine hurricane - and overnight temperatures of 404C in Nottingham.

Presenter Matt Taylor said in a post on X: "Don't be alarmed folks - Hurricane Milton hasn't made it to us here in the UK! There's been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online. Folk are working to solve the issue."

BBC Weather apologised and said it is working hard to fix the problem.

In another post, presenter Simon King said: "Oops, don’t be alarmed by some of our BBC Weather app data this morning.

"Be assured there won’t be 14408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404C."

Forecasters have also acknowledged the issue on TV bulletins.

In a statement, BBC Weather said: "We have an issue with some of the weather data from our forecast provider which is generating incorrect numbers and text on our BBC Weather app and website.

"It’s mainly been impacting wind readings but some temperatures are also displaying wrongly.

"We recognise there is huge interest in weather today and this is incredibly frustrating.

"We are really, really sorry about this and working very hard to fix the problem."

A BBC spokesperson also apologised and it was working with its supplier to fix the issue as soon as possible.

In Edinburgh, the glitch suggested winds speed would be 17,246mph. In Belfast, it was suggested gusts would reach 14,398mph, and in Cardiff winds were said to be 12,585mph.

Meanwhile, Truro in Cornwall was displaying wind speeds of 16,309mph and they were said to be 15,227 in Liverpool.

In reality, on Thursday there will be rain and drizzle in the south of the country and blustery showers near the east coast.

Wind gusts will reach a maximum of 30mph in Aberdeen, according to the Met Office, but not hurricane force winds like the US is currently experiencing.

The Met Office said Florida's Hurricane Milton could bring uncertainty to the UK weather next week if its remnants end up in the Atlantic, but added it was "highly unlikely to reach the UK.

Hurricanes are powerful storms which develop in warm tropical ocean waters.

They require sustained winds near the surface of at least 74 mph, according to the Met Office. In a category 5 hurricane, the most severe on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, winds can reach over 157mph.

Hurricane Milton is battering Florida after making landfall, bringing tornadoes, floods, and the risk of storm surges.

More than two million homes and businesses are without power, and there have been "a number of deaths" reported on the Atlantic coast