BBC weather app incorrectly forecasts 15,000mph hurricane in England

The BBC assured users of its app that temperatures would not reach 404C in Nottingham on Thursday

The BBC weather app has incorrectly forecast “hurricane force winds” and record temperatures across England.

Windspeeds of 15,345mph were predicted in Oxford Circus while temperatures of 404C were forecast in Nottingham.

BBC Weather said it was were working to fix some “data issues” on its app and website and apologised for the inaccuracy.

Commenting on the data on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, host Nick Robinson said: “If, like me, you’re one of those people who reaches for your phone first thing in the morning to look at the BBC news app or the BBC weather you might have noticed that there are hurricane force winds in Oxford Circus.”

He added: “Let me just reassure you, there aren’t. Because I’m in Oxford Circus, I’m afraid there’s just a little problem with the data on the BBC Weather app which suggests that the wind speed is 350mph, which I think is something of an overestimate, but it is being dealt with. Rest assured.”

The programme’s co-host Emma Barnett added that Robinson was providing “a live debunking of misinformation”.

The north London suburb of Barnet was forecast a ‘hurricane’

It comes as Hurricane Milton brought winds of up to 120mph as it made landfall in Florida, causing nearly three million households to lose power.

Matt Taylor, a BBC presenter, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Don’t be alarmed folks – Hurricane Milton hasn’t made it to us here in the UK! There’s been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online. Folk are working to solve the issue.”

In another post, presenter Simon King said: “Oops, don’t be alarmed by some of our BBC Weather app data this morning.

“Be assured there won’t be 14,408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404C.”

The actual weather forecast for England includes rain and drizzle in the south and blustery showers near the east coast, BBC weather said in an updated forecast.

The strongest ever wind speed recorded in the UK was 173mph at Cairngorm summit, Scotland, on 20 March 1986, according to the Met Office.

The maximum wind speed ever recorded on earth was 253mph on April 4 1996 in Barrow Island Australia, the World Meteorological Organization’s extreme weather archives record.

Earth’s wind speeds are not the Solar System’s strongest. Jupiter has gales of around 900mph, Saturn winds peak at 1,100mph and wind speeds on Neptune reach 1,600mph.

The BBC was contacted by The Telegraph for comment.