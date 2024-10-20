BBC Young Musician competition crowns pianist Ryan Wang

The 2024 BBC Young Musician competition has been won tonight by 17-year-old pianist, Ryan Wang.

Three musicians competed in the final, in which each played a concerto with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales conducted by Ben Gernon before an audience at Bristol Beacon. Joining Wang was another pianist, Jacky Zhang (also a category finalist in 2022’s competition), and violinist Shlomi Shahaf. Shahaf performed Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto; both pianists chose Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto – the first time in the competition’s 46-year history that the same work has featured in the final.

The competition is open to any musician aged 18 or under who lives or studies in the UK. Shahaf, born in Israel and raised in Ukraine, is currently a student at the Purcell School. Wang was born in Canada and is studying A-levels on a music scholarship at Eton College, Windsor. He has been playing the piano since he was four and performed his first solo recital, at Carnegie Hall, New York, aged five.

The judges, trumpet player Alison Balsom, pianist Alexis Ffrench and multi-instrumentalist and DJ Hannah Catherine Jones said Wang is a “truly remarkable musician”, hailing his flawless technique and exceptional level of artistry.

“He has an extremely rare ability to communicate something otherworldly – and to embody the music … In the final, it was abundantly clear to all of us that he was creating a kind of magic,” said Balsom.

“I am honoured … and grateful for the support I have received,” said Wang. “This competition experience has been amazing and I have been so fortunate to meet such incredible musicians.” Wang wins the trophy and a one-year management contract with Young Classical Artists Trust.

The competition is held every two years. The winner in 2022 was percussionist Jordan Ashman. A percussionist also won 2020’s competition (delayed until 2021 due to the pandemic), Chinese-born Fang Zhang. The format was modified this year: instead of category finals, 12 musicians were selected for a quarter final round, six went through to the semis, of whom three were selected for the final. Previous winners include Natalie Clein, Mark Simpson, Nicola Benedetti and Sheku Kanneh-Mason. The television coverage was presented by saxophonist Jess Gillam, a finalist herself in 2016.

• Two auditions rounds, the quarter and semi-finals and the final are available on BBC iPlayer, and the final was also broadcast on BBC Sounds.