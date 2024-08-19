BBC's Kin and Fool Me Once star's new crime drama gets first look

The Teacher, the new crime drama featuring Kin and Fool Me Once star Emmett J Scanlan, has shared its first look.

The upcoming series, a follow-up to the 2022 season starring Sheridan Smith, will follow a teacher (Kara Tointon) who becomes embroiled in a “web of desire and deceit” after a student is murdered.

Ahead of the series’ release later this year, the first photos have been released by Channel 5, with Tointon, Scanlan and Will Mellor (Coronation Street, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) all being shown in character.

“The Teacher II follows the story of Dani, a teacher who loves her job,” reads the logline. “She’s a real mentor and inspiration to her students, but what she lacks is a properly functioning marriage with real intimacy and mutual desire.

“This leads her into an impulsive affair with a fellow colleague that at first answers all her needs, but soon spirals out of control. When a pupil goes missing on a school trip, Dani rightly blames herself for being too easily distracted.

“When things start to take a sinister turn, she is forced to lie and quickly finds her life falling to pieces. She risks everything to right the wrongs that she has, in part, been responsible for.”

The pictures were unveiled alongside a host of other Channel 5 shows, with All Creatures Great and Small, The Wives, The Hardacres, Ellis and Dalgliesh all being teased by the broadcaster for their Autumn programming.

“We’re riding high on drama at Channel 5 and have an upcoming Autumn schedule packed full of new series that our audience can get their teeth stuck into,” said Head of Drama and Deputy Chief Content Officer, Sebastian Cardwell.

“With detective mysteries, gripping dramas, psychological thrillers and an incredible line up of UK talent to bring the stories to life, there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy,” he continued.

The Teacher II airs on Channel 5 later this year.

