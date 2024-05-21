BBC's I Kissed a Boy will return for second season

BBC reality show I Kissed a Boy is returning to our screens for round two, with host Dannii Minogue back on Cupid duties.

Following the success of the first season of the lip-locking based format, and its all-female version I Kissed a Girl, the programme has been greenlit for a further instalment to continue celebrating queer love.

The all-male season will mark the return of Strictly star Layton Williams as narrator, whilst TikToker Charley Marlowe took over for the female-focused show.

James Stack - BBC

Both seasons were hosted by Minogue, who "can't wait" to get back to the Masseria to witness single falling head over heels for each other after one kiss.

"I am so excited that I'll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can't wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open..." Minogue said.

"There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I'll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love."

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three, added: "I am thrilled to have this innovative, ground-breaking format return to BBC Three. I Kissed A Boy's success is testament to the channel's unwavering dedication to producing content that both entertains and educates."

BBC

Produced by Twofour, the new season will be comprised of ten 45-minute episodes.

"We couldn't be more thrilled that the BBC will be returning to I Kissed A Boy. The I Kissed A... world is a joyful, uplifting, and entertaining new take on the reality genre," David Brindley, Executive Producer for Twofour, said.

"The entire team at Twofour - who are so passionate about making this show - can't wait to see what this next series holds, aside from Dannii's second-to-none fashion choices, they're guaranteed..."



I Kissed a Boy season 2 doesn't have a release date yet. I Kissed a Girl is currently airing on BBC Three and iPlayer, with season 1 of I Kissed a Boy available for catchup on iPlayer.

