BBC's Race Across the World gets exciting update

Fans of Race Across the World can rejoice, with the BBC providing an update on the future of the show.

The reality show follows various teams of two as they attempt to navigate across a particular part of the world by any means other than air transportation, with the duos only having a map to guide them as well as a finite amount of money.

Following four successful seasons and the upcoming fifth instalment, the BBC has announced that the casting process for the sixth season is now underway, with any prospective candidates and eager travellers encouraged to apply.

Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds/Matt Burlem - BBC

“The world is vast, and it’s waiting to be explored,” reads the logline. “Race Across the World, BBC One’s BAFTA winning hit series, is back and searching for intrepid duos, of all ages, ready to take a step into the unknown and embark on an epic race across land and sea.

“Navigating their way across thousands of miles, they will travel through spectacular scenery and dynamic cities, visit ancient wonders, learn local customs, and take part in time-honoured tradition. But the physical journey is only half of the story…”

Naturally, all applications – which can be submitted here – have to be completed as a duo, with filming set to take place between September and November 2025. It is unknown where the season will take place, with the deadline for applications set for April 6.

Studio Lambert - BBC

The first season of the show saw five teams travel from London to Singapore, with the follow-up depicting the journey from Mexico to Argentina. The third season saw a change as the action solely took place in Canada, whilst the most recent season was set in Japan and Indonesia.

There have also been two celebrity versions of the show, with the first – which was won by Alex and Noel Beresford – charting the journey from Morocco to Norway. The second celebrity season began in Brazil and finished in Chile, with Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan triumphing.

Race Across the World airs on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer.

