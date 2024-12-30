BBC's The Split: Barcelona – from Nicola Walker to Toby Stephens, who’s who in the cast?

Divorce, drama and messy relationships: the high-powered Sterns are back on our screens once more.

The last time we saw Hannah and Nathan, they were attempting to navigate Nathan’s infidelity and Hannah’s attraction to her former boyfriend Christie Carmichael – which ultimately ended with them separating at the end of season three.

Now, the family are reuniting for a wedding in Barcelona, and with Hannah’s family in tow, the results are sure to be explosive.

Here’s what to know about who’s playing who.

Hannah Stern, played by Nicola Walker

(BBC / SISTER)

Divorce lawyer Hannah ended the last series of The Split on a cliffhanger when she broke up with her husband Nathan (Stephen Mangan). She also left behind her fair share of heartbreak: she was in love with Christie Carmichael (Barry Atsma), but couldn’t move to New York to join him because of her family.

Nicola Walker, who plays her, has been on screens for years. She played Ruth Evershed in spy drama Spooks, DCI Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten and Annika, in last year’s Scottish crime drama of the same name. She’s appeared in Last Tango In Halifax and has also worked regularly on stage, winning the 2013 Olivier Award for her work on The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Nathan Stern, played by Stephen Mangan

(BBC / SISTER)

The other half of the Stern power couple. Now separated from Hannah (following an affair that fractured their relationship), Nathan has married his partner, Katie, and has two new children of his own.

Mangan’s career spans turns as a comedian, writer, actor and director. He played Guy Secretan in Green Wing, Dan Moody in I’m Alan Partridge and Andrew in Bliss. He’s also a celebrated stage actor, and was nominated for a Tony for playing Norman in the Broadway production of The Norman Conquests.

Nina Defoe, played by Annabel Scholey

(BBC / Sister Pictures)

Hannah’s troubled sister Nina (also a divorce lawyer) finally got her act together at the end of season three. She gave birth to her daughter Cora, and as a result, seemed to finally put an end to her penchant for stealing and drinking. However, she now has a new partner, who the rest of the family aren’t keen on.

Scholey has appeared both on stage and screen – but is best known for playing Anne-Marie Blake in the BBC crime drama The Sixth Commandment, and for her role in the supernatural drama Being Human opposite Aidan Turner. She’s also set to appear in the second series of the Channel 4 show The Couple Next Door.

Rose Defoe, played by Fiona Button

(BBC / Sister Pictures)

There was also heartbreak for Hannah’s other sister Rose, and her husband James (Rudi Dharmalingam). After struggling to conceive a child, they decided that they would look into adoption. Tragically, James was hit by a car and died, and Rose now has a new partner, called Glen.

Born in Switzerland, Fiona Button has appeared in Death In Paradise, Channel 4 series Truelove and Granchester.

Archie, played by Toby Stephens

(BBC / SISTER)

Archie is a mysterious lawyer who Hannah is involved with. He’s a friend of Gael’s (Liv’s partner’s) family, but Hannah is afraid to commit: as we all know, she’s been burned in the past.

Stephens himself has played everything from a Bond villain to a Greek god. He has appeared as Gustav Graves in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day, Rochester in the 2006 BBC adaptation of Jane Eyre and as Poseidon in the recent Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson.

Ruth, played by Deborah Findlay

(BBC / Sister Pictures)

Ruth is Hannah’s mother and matriarch of the Defoe family. At the end of the last season, she married Ronnie (Ian McElhinney) and started a podcast on marriage and divorce called LoveCast. Why not – especially considering that two of her daughters are divorce lawyers.

Findlay is an English actor. Born in 1947, she’s spent most of her career on-stage, and in fact won an Olivier Award in 1997 for her work in Pam Gem’s play Stanley. Yet she has worked consistently in TV and has appeared in shows including Life in Squares, Collateral and Dagliesh as well as The Split.

Liv, played by Elizabeth Roberts

(BBC / SISTER)

Liv is Hannah and Nathan’s daughter, who is getting married in Barcelona. Roberts, who plays her, has appeared in an episode of Call the Midwife, and in The Serial Killer’s Wife.

Ronnie, played by Ian McElhinney

(BBC / Sister Pictures)

Ronnie is Ruth’s husband. They were friends before they got together and they still seem to be going strong.

Northern Irish actor and director McElhinney has been appearing on television for more than 40 years. He’s appeared in Taggart, Hornblower and The Tudors, but in recent years is best-known for playing Granda Joe in the Channel 4 series Derry Girls – as well as Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones and Morgan Monroe in The Fall.

Gael, played by Alex Guersman

He’s Liv’s fiancee. And Guersman, who plays him, is a relative acting newbie: this is his first notable role.

The Split: Barcelona is streaming now on BBC One and BBC iPlayer