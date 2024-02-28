B.C. bracing for heavy snow, rain and high winds
A moisture-laden system continues with heavy rainfall and snow through Wednesday. Widespread gusty winds could lead to power outages. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
A moisture-laden system continues with heavy rainfall and snow through Wednesday. Widespread gusty winds could lead to power outages. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
A rare February thunderstorm threat continues in southern Ontario Tuesday evening and overnight, followed by a dramatic temperature drop with the threat of a quick freeze by Wednesday evening. Be sure to plan ahead and stay up-to-date on the forecast
Mexico’s most dangerous active volcano spewed ash and smoke on Tuesday, with photos showing massive columns of gray emissions – large enough to ground nearby flights.
Scientists have looked back in time to reconstruct the past life of Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier.” Their findings give an alarming insight into future melting
UPDATE | Tuesday's daily heat records include Belleville, Kemptville, Maniwaki and 19.4 C in Cornwall.Ottawa hit 11.9 C, short of its record.Well, if Wiarton Willie, Shubenacadie Sam and Fred la Marmotte could speak, they'd probably be saying "I told you so." The furry critters saw no shadows Feb. 2, seen as a call for an early spring — but one wonders if they knew it would be this warm.Forecasters expect daily heat records in more than a dozen communities across eastern Ontario and western Queb
Thunderstorms have crept into Ontario Tuesday morning and will continue through the day. Nocturnal storms are also possible. Metoeorlogist Nadine Powell has more
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is in southern Ontario.
Most Canadians can look forward to a warmer-than-normal spring, but they should also brace for the season’s "profound mood swings," according to The Weather Network's latest outlook. The forecast released Wednesday predicts that the unusually mild winter seen across much of the country thanks to El Niño conditions will pave the way for even more pleasant weather in the coming weeks, but not without some interruptions. "Overall, we will average out above normal for temperatures across the vast ma
TORONTO — Ontario has euthanized 84 raccoons and laid dozens of charges in its investigation of a wildlife rehabilitation centre it accuses of allowing animals to suffer with no real hope of recovery, the The Canadian Press has learned. Mally's Third Chance Raccoon Rescue in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., says it is outraged and wants accountability from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry over its handling of the animals. The rescue, a non-profit, says it helps rehabilitate injured and orphan
Wildlife officials in North Carolina are reminding residents to be bear aware after a large bruin was caught on camera squeezing out from home's small vent opening.
The paw seemingly dwarfed the size of the head of the man holding it.
Experts say they “remain optimistic” about the young whale’s future.
The National Hurricane Center unveils a more detailed way to read hurricanes | Opinion
Off the charts “crazy” heat in the North Atlantic ocean and record-smashing Antarctic sea ice lows last year are far more severe than what Earth’s supposed to get with current warming levels. They are more like what happens at twice this amount of warming, a new study said. The study’s main author worries that it’s a “harbinger of what’s coming in the next decades” and it’s got him not just concerned, but wondering why those two climate indicators were so beyond what was expected. A study in the
Arctic air is ushering in low-elevation snow for the B.C. South Coast this week, unusual winter conditions for the region
Southern Ontario folks, get ready for a bumpy, wild ride of weather this week, with facets of winter and spring at play. The situation will start out nice enough on Tuesday, but it could end rather dicey on Wednesday with an abrupt change in conditions.
Several Caribbean nations have contacted Trinidad and Tobago to coordinate responses as the government of the twin-island country tries to halt oil spilling from a barge that capsized in early February while carrying up to 35,000 barrels of fuel oil. "We have divided Aruba's territory in four sections so each department is monitoring," the director of Aruba's Crisis Management Office (CMO), Rino Hermans, told Reuters.
Nearly 63,000 small pieces of plastic were pulled from Toronto Harbour over six months last year — thanks to trash traps, according to research data released on Monday.The plastic pieces were part of 43 kilograms of garbage removed from the water from May to October 2023, according to PortsToronto and the University of Toronto Trash Team, a community outreach organization.In a news release on Monday, PortsToronto said its network of trash traps includes eight Seabins, which are floating garbage
It's not time to pack up your winter boots just yet — Mother Nature is delivering fresh snow to parts of the South Coast Tuesday afternoon.Environment Canada issued special weather statements for communities throughout Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway.Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee says the region is currently gripped by cool air that is colliding with a warm and wet Pacific system, bringing two to five centimetres of snow."Locations
A hot Atlantic Ocean is a strong sign of an active hurricane season ahead.
The changes to rules, set to be announced by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf on Wednesday, are the result of a provincial ban on the approval of renewable energy projects, the paper said. Last year, Alberta halted such approvals until March 2024 amid concerns over renewables' reliability and land use, chilling investment in the rapidly growing industry and challenging the federal government's clean energy ambitions.