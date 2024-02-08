BC Hydro hosting info sessions on Williston reservoir

BC Hydro will host open houses in Hudson’s Hope on Feb. 7 and Mackenzie on Feb. 8 to discuss the forecast of the Williston reservoir before spring arrives.

The information session in Hudson’s Hope will be held from 6pm to 7pm at the Hudson’s Hope Community Hall, while the Mackenzie session will be held at the Mackenzie Recreation Centre from 6pm to 7pm.

Due to low inflows from ongoing drought, below average water levels are forecast for Williston Reservoir this spring. The Peace Region has seen a lack of needed precipitation through snowfall this winter, following an extended wildfire season in 2023.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News