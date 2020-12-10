BC reveals COVID-19 vaccination plan

COVID-19 updates:

BC will receive almost 4,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry today.

Two frozen trays of vaccines, each containing 975 doses, will be delivered to a site in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and a further two trays to a site in the Fraser Health region. These vaccines will begin to be administered next week at the site where they are delivered. The first to be vaccinated will be people who work in longterm care and on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response team, including in acute care. Longterm care residents will also be prioritized once vaccines can be administered off-site, at a date yet to be determined.

Between now and the end of March, the province expects to be able to immunize close to 400,000 people. After the first priority groups, seniors over 80 will be vaccinated next, as well as people at risk due to health conditions or who live in congregate settings like shelters. People experiencing homelessness will be included in this stage of vaccinations, as well as those who live in remote and isolated Indigenous communities.

While Henry said this is good news, she also remained firm: “That is not enough to stop this pandemic, it’s not enough to prevent transmission in our communities widely and stop the pandemic in its tracks.”

After March, she anticipates a variety of vaccines will be available including types that can be delivered by family doctors or pharmacies. Priority populations into the spring will be other healthcare workers and frontline workers, including firefighters and police, people who work at grocery stores and food processing plants, as well as teachers.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not recommended for certain populations. They are not currently licensed for use in people under 16, and not recommended for people who are pregnant or who have compromised immune systems.

There were 619 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, including four that are epidemiologically linked, bringing BC’s total to 39,337. Of the new cases, 121 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 384 in the Fraser Health region, five in the Island Health region, 81 in the Interior Health region, 27 in the Northern Health region and one new case in a person who normally lives outside Canada.

There are 9,329 active cases and 338 people in hospital, including 75 in critical care. In the last 24 hours there were 16 virus-related deaths. A further 11,526 people are under active public health monitoring.

One new healthcare outbreak was announced and two were declared over, leaving 65 active outbreaks in the healthcare sector, 57 of which are in longterm care or assisted living facilities and eight of which are in acute care facilities. Healthcare outbreaks are currently affecting 1,831 people, including 1,149 residents and 642 staff.

For the latest medical updates, including case counts, prevention, risks and testing, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/ or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter.

Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. There are 429,035 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 429,035 confirmed cases (71,968 active, 344,200 resolved, 12,867 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 5,981 new cases Tuesday from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510. There were 90 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 656 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 94. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.23 per 100,000 people.  There have been 12,147,827 tests completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 352 confirmed cases (28 active, 320 resolved, four deaths). There was one new case Tuesday from 356 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 13 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.  There have been 64,967 tests completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (13 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Tuesday from 881 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.  There have been 64,712 tests completed. _ Nova Scotia: 1,383 confirmed cases (78 active, 1,240 resolved, 65 deaths). There were seven new cases Tuesday from 888 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 68 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.  There have been 155,138 tests completed. _ New Brunswick: 541 confirmed cases (82 active, 452 resolved, seven deaths). There were five new cases Tuesday from 477 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people.  There have been 106,334 tests completed. _ Quebec: 154,740 confirmed cases (14,854 active, 132,573 resolved, 7,313 deaths). There were 1,564 new cases Tuesday from 9,813 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 175.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,192 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,599. There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 229 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 33. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 86.19 per 100,000 people.  There have been 2,270,207 tests completed. _ Ontario: 130,910 confirmed cases (16,151 active, 110,951 resolved, 3,808 deaths). There were 1,676 new cases Tuesday from 37,916 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 110.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,816. There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.14 per 100,000 people.  There have been 6,447,816 tests completed. _ Manitoba: 19,376 confirmed cases (5,379 active, 13,577 resolved, 420 deaths). There were 245 new cases Tuesday from 2,289 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 392.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,269 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324. There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 92 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.96 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.67 per 100,000 people.  There have been 366,708 tests completed. _ Saskatchewan: 10,597 confirmed cases (4,663 active, 5,868 resolved, 66 deaths). There were 185 new cases Tuesday from 1,303 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 397.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,852 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 265. There were six new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.62 per 100,000 people.  There have been 274,464 tests completed. _ Alberta: 72,028 confirmed cases (20,388 active, 51,000 resolved, 640 deaths). There were 1,727 new cases Tuesday from 7,433 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 466.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,544 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,792. There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 89 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.64 per 100,000 people.  There have been 1,534,783 tests completed. _ British Columbia: 38,718 confirmed cases (10,278 active, 27,897 resolved, 543 deaths). There were 566 new cases Tuesday from 16,769 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 202.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,824 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 689. There were 16 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.71 per 100,000 people.  There have been 845,737 tests completed. _ Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (10 active, 47 resolved, one deaths). There were four new cases Tuesday from 85 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.  There have been 5,607 tests completed. _ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Tuesday from 56 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.  There have been 6,629 tests completed. _ Nunavut: 220 confirmed cases (44 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths). There was one new case Tuesday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. The rate of active cases is 113.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 38 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.  There have been 4,649 tests completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • B.C. premier says nearly 4,000 high-risk people to be vaccinated next week

    VICTORIA — British Columbia has recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19, which the provincial health officer and health minister say is the "start of encouraging trends" in the progression of the virus.However, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix say the number of new cases and hospitalizations due to serious illness are still high, requiring health orders and restrictions to stay in place.They say 352 people with the illness are being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care.Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province.Premier John Horgan says on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week.Henry is set to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday."Let's make the coming weeks our 'winter break' by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let's ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts," Henry and Dix say in a joint statement.The province also formally extended its provincial state of emergency until Dec. 22, allowing health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic response.Public Safety Minster Mike Farnworth says that while most people continue to follow provincial orders, the government will not hesitate to take further action against those who put the lives of others at risk."The orders are in place to keep people safe, and we will use those legal tools when necessary to ensure public safety," he says in a news release.The ministry says 36 tickets for $2,300 have been issued to owners or organizers contravening Henry's order on gatherings and events. It says 16 tickets for that amount have been handed out to those in violation of an order pertaining to premises serving food and alcohol. Another 142 people have received tickets for $230 fines for refusing to comply with directions from police officers.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn but pointedly noted that a pardon Flynn received from the president last month does not mean that he is innocent.The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was expected in light of the pardon from President Donald Trump that wiped away Flynn's conviction for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. Sullivan acknowledged in his 43-page order that the president's broad pardon powers required dismissal and that the decision to pardon him is a political, rather than legal, one.But he also stressed that a pardon, by itself, did not mean that Flynn was innocent of a crime he had twice pleaded guilty to committing. He dismissed as “dubious to say the least” the Justice Department's stated rationales for seeking to drop the case — a request that was still pending at the time the pardon was issued — and noted the president's own personal interest in this case.“The history of the Constitution, its structure, and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the pardon power make clear that President Trump’s decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one," he wrote. "Because the law recognizes the President’s political power to pardon, the appropriate course is to dismiss this case as moot."However, he added, “a pardon does not necessarily render ‘innocent’ a defendant of any alleged violation of the law. Indeed, the Supreme Court has recognized that the acceptance of a pardon implies a ‘confession’ of guilt.”Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said, “Dismissal is, of course, the correct result.” Trump himself congratulated Flynn on the judge's decision, writing in a tweet, “He and his incredible family have suffered greatly!”The order brings to an end the yearslong saga involving Flynn, who was ousted from his White House job just weeks into his tenure.He twice admitted guilt during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to lying to the FBI about conversations he had during the presidential transition period with the-then Russian ambassador to the United States. Those talks involved sanctions that the Obama administration had just imposed on Russia for election interference.But the Justice Department last spring abruptly moved to dismiss the case, despite Flynn's own guilty plea, arguing that there was insufficient basis for the FBI to have questioned him in the first place and that the statements he made during the interview were immaterial to the underlying investigation into whether the Trump campaign had co-ordinated with Russia.Sullivan had resisted the department's request to dismiss the case and appointed a former federal judge from New York to argue against its motion. He defended his stance on Tuesday even as he dismissed the prosecution, writing that “many of the government’s reasons for why it has decided to reverse course and seek dismissal in this case appear pretextual, particularly in view of the surrounding circumstances.”____Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAPEric Tucker, The Associated Press

  • Whitecap to combine with TORC, the latest in a string of mergers

    Calgary– Two of Saskatchewan’s intermediate oil producers announced on Dec. 8 they will be combining. Whitecap Resources Inc. and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. announced a business combination of “two strong energy franchises resulting in a well-capitalized, low decline, light oil weighted company with an attractive free funds flow profile,” according to their joint release.   Upon closure of the deal, at around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),the combined company will be close in scale to the size of Crescent Point Energy Corp, after that company spent the last several years shedding one-third of its assets.  The two intermediate producers have agreed to combine their businesses in an at market, all-stock transaction valued at approximately $900 million, including TORC's net debt, estimated at $335 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of TORC will receive 0.57 Whitecap common shares in exchange for each TORC common share held. The at market exchange ratio was determined using ten-day volume weighted average share prices of the Whitecap Shares and the TORC Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the signing of the agreement.  The move is part of a recent string of mergers in the Saskatchewan oilpatch involving Whitecap. On Aug. 31, 2020, Whitecap announced that it had entered into an agreement in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $155 million with NAL Resources Limited and a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation. With that integration progressing, Whitecap continues to anticipate the close of the NAL Transaction on Jan. 4, 2021.  Whitecap's stand-alone forecasted base case for 2021 (including the completion of the NAL transaction, is average production of 81,000 – 83,000 boepd on capital investments of $250 - $270 million as press released on October 29, 2020. The pro forma entity is expected to have average production in 2021 of 99,000 – 101,000 boepd (assuming a closing date of February 25, 2021) on capital investments of $280 to $300 million. Based on this spending and production profile, Whitecap anticipates generating funds flow of approximately $602 million with free funds flow of approximately $312 million and a total payout ratio of 66 per cent based on commodity prices of US$45/bbl for West Texas Intermediate and C$2.50/gigajoule AECO. A detailed 2021 budget will be provided on close of the business combination. When all is said and done, the combinations of Whitecap with NAL, the private entity, then TORC, will result in a company with over 100,000 boepd (78 per cent oil and NGLs) of corporate production, much of that in Saskatchewan. The combined entity will have an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion and has paid $1.4 billion in cumulative dividends to shareholders since inception. The combined entity of Whitecap and TORC will be headed by the existing Whitecap executive team and will “continue to advance a total return model combining modest production growth with meaningful cash dividends,” the release said.  The business combination has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Whitecap and TORC and is expected to close on or before February 25, 2021, subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. TORC's current production is approximately 25,000 boepd and its production in 2021 is expected to average 22,000 boepd due to a moderated capital program resulting in a production decline rate of less than 19 per cent. The lower production profile is designed to enhance the combined entity's ability to generate significant free funds flow to increase cash returns to shareholders. The combined entity is expected to have over $300 million of free funds flow supported by a base production decline rate of approximately 17 per cent. Tangible cost savings and inventory optimization opportunities are expected to result in incremental free funds flow of approximately $15 million in year one from corporate and operational synergies in the near term. There is significant overlap in Whitecap's and TORC's asset bases providing for meaningful operational synergies and inventory optimization opportunities. The combined business will have 67 per cent of its production under waterflood recovery, and a base production decline rate of 17 per cent.  Grant Fagerheim, Whitecap's president and CEO, said in a release, “We are combining two strong Canadian energy producers to form a leading large-cap, light oil company geared towards generating sustainable long-term returns for shareholders while prioritizing responsible Canadian energy development. Despite the challenging conditions and significant volatility throughout the year, we have become an even stronger and more resilient energy producer entering 2021 with the combination with TORC as well as the NAL transaction announced on August 31, 2020. We would like to thank our employees for their continued exemplary efforts and our shareholders for their ongoing support. We look forward to advancing returns to our shareholders into the future.” Brett Herman, TORC's president and CEO, stated, “On behalf of TORC's management and Board of Directors, we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support over the past ten years. We believe our corporate values are closely aligned with Whitecap's management team and the announced business combination will create an exceptionally resilient energy producer that is positioned for growth, while delivering a sustainable dividend to shareholders. In a market environment that is increasingly favouring size and scale, a business combination with Whitecap exposes TORC shareholders to a larger platform while remaining consistent with our existing philosophy of balancing growth with financial discipline along with prudent capital allocation. We are pleased to become shareholders of Whitecap.” Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been a TORC shareholder since 2013 and has entered into a support agreement whereby it will vote in favour of the transaction under the terms of the agreement. The agreement provides for non-solicitation covenants on behalf of TORC which are subject to the fiduciary duty obligations of the TORC Board and provides Whitecap with the right to match any superior proposal received by TORC. The agreement also provides for mutual non-completion fees of $20 million in the event the business combination is not completed or is terminated by either party in certain circumstances. Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • Arctic blast leads to widespread snow in Alberta, 15 cm possible

    From sunglasses to snow shovels, quite the pattern reversal coming to the western Prairies, and quick.

  • First Pfizer vaccine shots to be given right at delivery sites, not LTC homes: Tam

    OTTAWA — Canada's chief public health officer says the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be given only to people who can physically be at one of the 14 delivery sites identified by provincial governments for the first arrivals of the vaccine.The news came on a day Alberta's premier, who has resisted calls from doctors to impose lockdown restrictions, brought in a new slate of measures aimed at curbing runaway rates of infection that have the province's health system teetering.  Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing in Ottawa Tuesday that administering the first batch of vaccine is a "rapidly evolving situation" but acknowledged this will make it difficult to get long-term care residents vaccinated first. "It's true you cannot move residents very easily from a long-term care centre to a vaccine site," she said. "That's just the reality."It is not clear how this jibes with some provincial plans, including in Quebec, where the health minister said Monday the government intends to ship its first vaccine doses to two long-term care homes.The Pfizer vaccine, being produced in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is in the final stages of review by Health Canada, which is expected to issue a decision this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday if the approval comes as expected, Canada will receive the first doses next week, and up to 249,000 doses by the end of the month.Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou told The Canadian Press that the company is asking for those doses at first to be given only at the first 14 delivery sites.She said where the vaccine can be injected is "part of ongoing discussions" with provincial governments, who are in charge of getting the vaccine into patients. But she noted Pfizer's actual contract for the COVID-19 vaccine is with the federal government."Pfizer, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the provinces are working together to finalize preparations at the first point of use sites this week, including training on how to handle the product," she said.The Pfizer vaccine has very strict requirements, including that it be kept at temperatures below -70 C, which has made shipping it more difficult logistically.Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, named vice-president for logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada to oversee the vaccine rollout, said a trial run of deliveries began Monday and is still underway.Boxes were sent from the manufacturing site in Belgium, filled with dry ice but no vaccines, to all 14 sites identified by provincial governments as capable of maintaining the temperature.Eventually, Fortin said, there will be more than 200 sites, and they will be added as more doses become available and more people can be trained to properly handle the deliveries.Initially, there are two sites each in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, and one in each of the other six provinces. Most of them are at hospitals. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 21 hospitals in her province with the freezer requirements.It is also too difficult to ship the Pfizer vaccine north to remote Indigenous communities. That means two of the four priority groups identified for initial vaccines aren't likely to get access to the first rounds of vaccinations.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended last week the first doses go to residents of long-term care and their caregivers, front-line health workers, people over the age of 80 and adults in Indigenous communities where an outbreak would be harder to manage.Most provinces are following those recommendations almost exactly.The United Kingdom began vaccinating people with the Pfizer shots Tuesday, after last week being the first country to approve the vaccine.Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said an expected executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump to prioritize Pfizer doses for Americans should not affect Canada's expected deliveries.LeBlanc says concerns about dose supplies were contemplated when the contracts were signed to ensure supplies could come from more than one location.Canada's first doses of Pfizer's vaccine are to come from lots produced at the company's plant in Belgium.Tam says the exciting news about the vaccine is welcome but warns it will be some time before enough doses are injected to control the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there are now more than 71,000 active cases of COVID-19 nationally, according to figures from Monday, and an average of 92 people are dying of the illness every day. Hospitals in many provinces are feeling the pandemic's pressure, with more than 2,680 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, almost one-fifth of those in critical care.The situation is particularly bad in Alberta where, as of Tuesday, there were more than 21,000 active cases with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Hospitalization rates have risen 371 per cent since Nov. 1.For weeks, doctors and the Opposition have called on Premier Jason Kenney to bring in tougher measures to quickly stop the spread. But Kenney opted for a more targeted approach, allowing restaurants and other business to stay open while limiting their customer numbers. On Tuesday, he relented somewhat, limiting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms. He also ordered the closure of recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers, such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars.Retail stores and churches are allowed remain open at 15 per cent capacity, but masks are now mandatory provincewide in indoor public spaces and people can't gather socially with anyone outside their home anywhere.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks.    "This is not academic, this is very real. People will lose their life savings as a result of this," Kenney said. "Why didn't we do this earlier? Because we have sought to limit the damage on our broader society."Elsewhere, Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned there may be more lockdown measures coming in that province as hospitalizations continued to rise, hitting 835 Tuesday. That is up by nearly 100 patients compared to a week ago.Saskatchewan logged its deadliest day from the virus thus far, with six deaths, including one person in their 30s.British Columbia recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.The provincial government says 352 people with the illness were being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care. Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province."While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.Premier John Horgan said on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week."The first vaccine doses are just days away," he said.Henry is to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday.Nunavut provided a bright spot of news in the pandemic fight Tuesday, with chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson noting a milestone had occurred in the territory's recovery from its first outbreak.Last month Patterson warned the limited health capacity in Nunavut couldn't handle much more as four communities struggled with cases. On Tuesday he said three of those four were back to zero cases. There was one new case in Arviat.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

  • Onion Lake Cree Nation tells residents 'lock doors' due to 'incident in progress'

    Onion Lake Cree Nation Chief and Council have issued a public safety announcement to its residents telling them to lock their doors because there is an “incident in progress.” Earlier this year OLCN declared a state of emergency after a string of gang and drug-related activity that threatened the safety of its residents.  This is a developing story More to come  Lisa Joy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist

  • Biden's attorney general search is focused on Jones, Garland

    WASHINGTON — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland are emerging as the leading contenders to be nominated as President-elect Joe Biden’s attorney general, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. A decision hasn't been finalized and the dynamics could shift in the coming days as Biden builds out his Cabinet with an eye to ensuring diverse leadership in the top ranks of his administration. But Jones, who lost reelection last month, and Garland, whose Supreme Court nomination was snubbed by Republicans, appear increasingly well positioned ahead of other rivals. Democrats are particularly concerned about the prospect of Biden nominating former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, fearing she could face a difficult confirmation in the Senate because of her role in issues related to the Russia investigation. Biden's thinking was described by people with knowledge of the presidential transition's internal thinking who were not authorized to speak publicly. Andrew Bates, a representative for the transition, did not comment for this story. The president-elect is facing pressure to ensure that Black and Latino leaders are prominently positioned in his administration. He selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin this week to become the first Black secretary of defence. Jones, who is white, has had a long-standing personal relationship with Biden dating back to Biden’s first presidential campaign in 1988. The former U.S. attorney prosecuted members of the Ku Klux Klan who were responsible for a 1963 church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, and later served as the U.S. attorney there from 1997 until 2001. Biden met with civil rights activists on Tuesday to discuss diversity in his Cabinet. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who attended the meeting, encouraged Biden to select a Black attorney general but gave him room to select someone of another race as long as they had a background in civil rights. "I said the least we could have is someone that has a proven civil rights background that’s someone that’s going to handle this heightened racist bigoted atmosphere,” Sharpton told reporters. It's unclear whether Garland would fit that standard as easily. He is an experienced judge with a reputation for moderation who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Garland was put forward by President Barack Obama for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016 following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but Republicans refused to hold hearings in the final year of Obama’s term. The vacancy was later filled by Justice Neil Gorsuch during the Trump administration. The incoming attorney general would inherit a Justice Department that has endured a tumultuous four years and would likely need to focus on not only civil rights issues and an overhaul of national policing policies after months of mass protests over the deaths of Black Americans at the hand of law enforcement, but also on concerns from Democrats about politicization of the department in the Trump administration. Biden has said he will not be involved in Justice Department investigative decisions even as some Democrats have openly wished for probes into President Donald Trump and his associates after he leaves office. Supporters of Yates view her nearly 30-year Justice Department career in both Democratic and Republican administrations, and experience ranging from civil rights cases to national security matters, as making her uniquely qualified to lead the department as it looks to move on from the Trump era. Still, Republican senators would be likely to focus a Yates confirmation hearing on her final year at the department, when the FBI closed out the Hillary Clinton email investigation and opened an investigation into whether the Trump campaign was co-ordinating with Russia, which later morphed into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Yates has repeatedly discussed both, including before the Senate committee that has oversight of the confirmation process. She has made clear that she disagreed with the way the FBI conducted some of the most heavily scrutinized actions of both investigations, including the decision to hold a press conference about the Clinton probe and then to alert Congress days before the election that it had been reopened. Even so, Republicans would nonetheless press Yates on problems with the Russia probe that were revealed by a Justice Department inspector general investigation, including errors and omissions in applications to surveil a former Trump campaign aide, and about how she would handle a special counsel inquiry focused on the FBI’s actions in that case. Yates has said that she would not have signed off on the surveillance had she known of the problems in the applications. But the appointment of John Durham as a special counsel to review the Russia probe suggests the inquiry is likely to endure into the Biden administration, creating a backward-looking focus for a new attorney general just as Yates would try to turn the page from the issue. Jones would not comment Tuesday on the possibility of a nomination as attorney general. “They have a process and we’ll let that process play,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill. The Biden team has also been considering a number of other potential candidates for the post, including former Justice Department official Lisa Monaco. ___ Lemire reported from Wilmington, Del. Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Kat Stafford in Detroit contributed to this report. Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press

  • Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute to be closed this week due to COVID-19 outbreak

    Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute will be closed this week to staff and students to allow Toronto Public Health to finish its investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.In a letter to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said classes at the secondary school at 135 Overlea Blvd. are dismissed starting Wednesday until Friday, Dec. 18. The expected return date for students and staff will be after its winter break on Monday, Jan. 4.According to the Toronto District School Board's COVID-19 advisories page, as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there are 14 students with cases of COVID-19 at the school, seven of which have been marked as resolved. No staff members have tested positive.TPH is investigating all of the cases.Jacklyn Baljit, a communicable disease investigator for TPH, said in the letter that students and staff in "affected cohorts" have already been told to go into isolation."TPH recommends that all other students and staff self-monitor closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. If you or your child develops symptoms, the person with symptoms should self-isolate and visit a COVID-19 Assessment Centre," Baljit said.The school's principal, Carlo Di Felice, said in a letter to parents and guardians that five new cases were identified at the school on Tuesday. These students were last in the school last Thursday and Friday. One student with COVID-19 was last in the building about two weeks ago, he said."As you know, school-wide COVID-19 testing was scheduled to begin this Thursday and will need to be adjusted. Once we receive information from TPH on next steps, we will share that with you," he said."I know this news will be concerning for our families and I want to thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. While students are at home, we will be shifting all classes to remote learning. Teachers will be contacting you shortly to provide more information."Two nearby schools, Thorncliffe Park Public School and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, are also closed due to COVID-19 cases.Thorncliffe Park P.S. has 29 cases involving students, two involving staff and 17 are marked as resolved. Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy has seven cases involving students with one marked as resolved.

  • 'Stronger action:' Many businesses to close as Alberta tightens COVID restrictions

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, his province relentlessly pounded by thousands of new COVID-19 cases, has reintroduced strict economic lockdown rules and banned all outdoor social gatherings. "If stronger action is not taken now, we know that hundreds, potentially thousands, of Albertans will die," Kenney told a news conference Tuesday. "We cannot let that happen. We will not let that happen." Alberta, once a national leader in COVID-19 prevention, has been in free fall for over a month, its health system bending dangerously under well over 1,000 new cases a day with more than 100 people in intensive care. For days, it has the highest rate of new infections of any province. To combat the crisis, Kenney announced he is restricting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms, recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers such as hair salons. Retail stores and churches can remain open, but at 15 per cent capacity. Outdoor skating rinks and ski hills may remain active. The order comes into effect Sunday. Outdoor social gatherings had been limited to 10 people but are now banned altogether. Fitness activities, such as skating, skiing, or walking, are fine as long as social distance is maintained. Kenney also imposed a provincewide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, except for farms. Alberta had been the only province without a sweeping mask rule, although many communities were already mandating face coverings. Kenney had called it unworkable and unnecessary in remote areas and particularly punitive to farmers who already work in socially distanced settings. Existing school rules stay in place: all students in grades 7 through 12 must learn at home while in-class learning continues for those in lower grades. The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks, putting them in force through the Christmas season. Jobs Minister Doug Schweitzer announced $500 million in supports to help small and medium-sized businesses survive the shutdown. The new rules are similar to orders imposed by Kenney’s government in the spring, except for allowing most retailers to stay open. In recent weeks, as cases rose precipitously, the Opposition NDP and hundreds of physicians and infectious disease specialists argued for a short, severe lockdown of the economy and public events to avoid swamping the health-care system.  Kenney had argued for a balance of “lives and livelihoods'' and said throwing thousands of people out of work would make things worse for the economy, community wellness and mental health.  NDP Leader Rachel Notley told the house Tuesday that Kenney’s decision cost lives. She later told reporters, after the new measures were announced, that "the premier acted like he didn’t have a choice. But let’s be clear, he has had many choices, many opportunities to act decisively.  “But at every turn he failed to make the tough choice that public health expertise and public health evidence clearly pointed to.” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said he backs the changes. “These restrictions will be tough to bear — more so for vulnerable people in our community and for struggling businesses — but there is provincial, municipal and substantial federal aid available that should allow us all to do the right thing and follow these new public health measures to stop this virus," said Iveson. The City of Calgary, in a news release, said it also supports the new rules. It’s the second time in two weeks that Kenney has introduced new restrictions to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.  On Nov. 24, the premier introduced rules to keep businesses open but with tighter health restrictions and limits on gatherings. But Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, announced Monday those measures weren't flattening the curve and tougher rules were needed.  Alberta reported more than 21,000 active cases on Tuesday with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Daily death counts have been in the double digits for much of the last week.  Daily infection numbers have also been over 1,000 since Nov. 24 and more than 1,600 a day for almost a week. Alberta’s health system has been reassigning patients, staff, wards and spaces to free up more intensive care beds. The province has also consulted with the federal government and the Red Cross on setting up field hospitals to handle patient overflow.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.  Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • Saskatchewan to receive 1,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Regina pilot project, according to memo

    The province is set to receive 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says a Saskatchewan Health Authority memo to staff and physicians that was obtained by CBC.The memo said Regina General Hospital will serve as the home base and the vaccine doses will be given to "Regina staff providing direct care to COVID-19 patients, with the recognition that additional vaccine is being sent to Saskatchewan in the coming weeks in order to vaccinate our health care workforce across the province."The government is holding a press conference Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to detail the province's vaccine rollout plan.The memo said the vaccinations are part of a pilot project to refine processes and distribution methods before rolling out vaccinations on a wider scale. "We look forward to fully presenting Saskatchewan's Vaccine Delivery Plan during Wednesday morning's press conference, including full details on the phased approach of vaccine delivery in Saskatchewan," a government spokesperson said.

  • Border officer 'went white' after realizing he lost Meng Wanzhou passcodes, his boss testifies

    The Canada Border Service Agency's Vancouver airport chief recalled in vivid detail Tuesday the moment that one of her officers realized he had likely given the RCMP the passcodes to Meng Wanzhou's phones in breach of agency protocols.Nicole Goodman testified in B.C. Supreme Court that she called a meeting a few days after the Huawei executive's arrest on Dec. 1, 2018, to go over the CBSA's role in the case.One of her chief concerns was about information sharing. And she noticed a sudden change in border services officer Scott Kirkland."While I was having that discussion I remember it vividly because BSO Kirkland — we were at a boardroom table and he was directly across from me — and as I was having that discussion with the team, I just saw he went white and seemed distressed," Goodman said."It's like he had an epiphany that he had this piece of paper that had Ms. Meng's passwords on it, and he doesn't know where it is."'Heart-wrenching' mistakeGoodman is one of at least 10 CBSA and RCMP officers expected to testify at Meng's extradition proceedings in relation to her arrest.The 48-year-old chief financial officer is charged with fraud for allegedly lying to an HSBC executive about Huawei's control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.Prosecutors claim that by relying on Meng's assurances to continue a financial relationship with the Chinese telecommunications giant, HSBC was placed at risk of loss and prosecution.Meng's lawyers claim the CBSA and RCMP were directed by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to gather information in violation of Meng's rights, by having CBSA officers question her without a lawyer and pass information on to the FBI.Kirkland has already testified about asking Meng for her passcodes and then handing them to the RCMP along with the rest of her luggage after police arrested her following nearly three hours in CBSA custody. Kirkland said it was a "heart-wrenching" mistake.'Not our practice'In direct examination by the Crown, Goodman said she had no doubt Kirkland was telling the truth."One hundred per cent accidental," Goodman said.She said she was certain "first of all because of his reaction. And second because that's not our practice."Goodman said that in the days after Meng's arrest, she was in contact with an FBI legal attaché who was seeking a copy of the CBSA's customs examination and Meng's travel records in advance of a bail hearing.She said he was "very persistent" and claimed that he had authority under a memorandum of understanding that governs information sharing between agencies. But Goodman said she needed to check with the CBSA's own people."I just had concerns that maybe because I wasn't providing them the information that they were seeking that they would try and get it from somewhere else," she said."And I had concerns that sometimes if you start shopping around for people, that maybe somebody might give you information if they're not familiar with the case."No mention of rumoured dealGoodman is the second witness to appear in the extradition proceedings since the Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported last week that Meng is in negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve the case through some type of admission of wrongdoing.According to the reports, which the CBC has not independently verified, the deal would see Meng reach a deferred prosecution agreement to either defer the charges or drop them at a later point.Meng has denied the charges against her and has reportedly balked at the proposed deal so far.In the meantime, the Canadian court process continues to play out with the defence gathering evidence to use at a hearing next spring when they will argue that the case should be tossed because of a series of rights violations — including the allegations around Meng's arrest.The defence team also claims Meng is being used as a bargaining chip in a trade war between the U.S. and China and that the U.S. misled Canada about the strength of the case.There has been no reference to the rumoured deal in the court, and neither Meng nor her lawyers have offered any comment.Meng is living under a form of a house arrest that sees her wear a GPS monitoring bracelet on her ankle. She was released on $10-million bail in the days after her arrest.

  • Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in central Edmonton

    Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man Tuesday afternoon in central Edmonton. According to a news release from the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to a weapons complaint around 3 p.m. near 109th Street and 109th Avenue.   When officers arrived they found a man lying injured in the street. Paramedics responded but the man was pronounced deceased. Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. EPS is also asking anyone with dash-cam footage or nearby residents who have home cameras, to contact police.

  • Kovrig, Spavor are 'inspiring' and 'robust' in Chinese prison, says Canada's envoy

    OTTAWA — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are physically and mentally well and showing inspiring resilience as they near the end of their second year of imprisonment by the People's Republic, says Canada's ambassador to China.Dominic Barton also says Chinese authorities were paranoid about containing the spread of COVID-19 as they denied consular access to the two men from January to October. "Our understanding of why it was the case is that the Chinese are completely paranoid about the virus," Barton said in testimony Tuesday night before the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations.Barton is leading Canada's efforts in China to win the release of Kovrig and Spavor, who were arrested and imprisoned on Dec. 10, 2018, in what is widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou.After months of delay, Barton was most recently granted on-site virtual consular access to Kovrig and Spavor in November, following similar virtual visits with the two Canadians a month earlier. "We were obviously very frustrated at not being able to get access even virtually because as far as we know . . . the virus doesn't go through televisions," said Barton.The Chinese government has charged Kovrig and Spavor with espionage but the Canadian government says their detention is arbitrary and has called repeatedly for their release.Barton said it wasn't just Canada that was blocked by the Chinese from visiting prisoners charged in national security cases; the U.S. and Britain faced similar restrictions.When Barton was able to see them, he said he was able to verify they were in good physical and mental condition.“They are robust," said Barton, who was testifying from Beijing via video link. "You would be very impressed by seeing both of them."Spavor is being held in a prison in the city of Dandong near the North Korean border while Kovrig is in a Beijing area prison."It's a strange thing. We fly to these places, or drive to them in the case of Beijing. And I know that the Michaels (are) literally sort of on the other side of the wall, but you've got, you know, two big TVs," he said. "It’s like this."Barton's main purpose for testifying was to describe the three-day Chinese government-controlled visit to Tibet that he and nine other Western diplomats undertook in October. He said he remains concerned about the human rights situation there and that they only saw what the Chinese wanted them to see.Even though the area is filled with security cameras, as is the capital of Beijing, Barton said he wandered off a couple of times to visit with locals without his Chinese government minders in tow.He said Canada is not reluctant to raise human rights concerns with China even though some people think Canada is in the Chinese "doghouse" these days. He also said that even though he knew the visit to Tibet would be controlled, it sent a signal to local people that the outside world still cared about their plight.Thursday marked Barton’s second appearance before the committee this year, following testimony in February in which he declared "the chill is real" in Canadian relations with China.In February, Barton described an angry, emotional meeting during his first diplomatic contact with his Chinese counterparts after being appointed to the post in 2019 after a long career in business, which included being the global managing director of the consulting giant McKinsey & Co. His position in the company gave Barton high level access in China and across Asia, something the Trudeau government is hoping to leverage to win freedom for Kovrig and Spavor while maintaining economic relations with its second largest trading partner.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

  • Alberta announces 'last resort' restrictions for at least a month as virus spreads at 'alarming rate'

    Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced additional “last resort” restrictions in an effort to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the province and risk of transmission.

  • All Prince Albert high schools to move to online learning in new year

    After consulting with Public Health all high schools across the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division will be moving to Level 4 of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan effective in the new year. Level 4 means a move to all online learning according to the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan. The divisions released a joint statement on the move on Tuesday evening, with the change taking place from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, 2021. High schools in the city include Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI), Wesmor and Carlton Comprehensive High School in Saskatchewan Rivers and Ecole St. Mary High School in the Catholic Division. According to Catholic Division director of education Lorel Trumier the divisions have been assessing on a regular basis to come to the decision. “We have really been moving in and out of levels since the beginning of the school year and this has not come lightly and without a lot of review for where things are at,” Trumier said. “COVID is very real and it’s very dynamic and fluid here in terms of how things are working and so we are trying to respond to the emerging health risks and needs in our community based on health information at this time,” she explained. In Saskatchewan Rivers, Vincent Massey Public School was moved to Level 4 on Monday and the decision making was similar according to director of education Robert Bratvold. “It is challenging and we acknowledge the difficulty that puts many families in, in terms of having their children home all day now instead of in school. But it’s the decision that aligns best with the requirements for health and safety and operations of our school,” he explained. According to Bratvold that decision was also based on the advice of Public Health that explained that there was a potential for multiple classrooms to be exposed. Students will temporarily participate in remote learning during this time and both divisions expect to return to the current structure for learning on Jan. 18.  “It means that we are still going to provide programming and we are going to do our best to insure that our students are continuing to manage the learning program as we go through this very fluid and dynamic time called COVID. I think that anyone who wants to drive by the testing sites and see what the long waits are like will know that there is good reason for this to move this way after Christmas,” she explained. The preventative measure is in response to Public Health recommendations based on the increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19. Trumier explained that being an urban centre with higher density population also played a role in the decision. “Our transmission rates are high and getting higher and we need to manage them and do what we can to support that as well and keep people as safe as possible,” she said. Students will participate and engage in remote learning programming, as learning expectations will remain a priority.   Schools will provide specialized programming or support for intensive learning needs on an individualized basis.    Information and instruction for all students and families will be forthcoming from their school administration and staff.  “There are great learning activities that happen remotely but the most familiar and the most supportive learning environment for most of our kids is in a classroom with their peers and their teacher and staff,” Bratvold said. He explained that the goal is generally to keep students in classrooms but listening to health experts is the best course. Information regarding the procedures for the start of the new block, on Jan, 4, 2021, will be finalized prior to Dec. 18.  Recently both the Regina Public and Catholic Divisions decided to also move students to Level 4. “We know that other school divisions across this province are contemplating the move depending on their local health assessments,” Trumier said. The divisions also reminded students and families to continue to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate, and doing everything we can to keep each other safe. “Thank you for your continued support as matters evolve by emerging health risk assessments related to COVID-19,” the release stated.  Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • U.S. prosecutors say Montreal men ran $1M telemarketing scam

    MONTREAL — Federal prosecutors in the United States say they've charged five Quebec men with running a telemarketing scam that allegedly stole more than $1 million.The U.S. Department of Justice claims the men called people across the United States, telling them that they owed money for magazine subscriptions and that their credit would be damaged or they could face legal action if they didn't pay. Prosecutors say in a news release Tuesday that the men, who are from Montreal's West Island, continued to call victims who did pay, telling them they had additional debts.U.S. prosecutors say Ahmad Eraif, Mohamed Eraif, Jonathan Massouras, William Gampel and Kevin Gampel, who range in age from 26 to 37, face a total of 10 charges. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.The charges have been filed in Los Angeles and are related to several specific phone calls that targeted California residents.Prosecutors say the alleged offences were investigated by the RCMP and the U.S. Secret Service.Ciaran McEvoy, the public information officer at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, says the men are believed to be in Canada and have not yet been arrested.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.———This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. The Canadian Press

  • Indonesia conducts regional election during pandemic

    JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia pushed forward with holding previously postponed regional elections on Wednesday despite concerns about doing so amid the ongoing pandemic.At least 105 million people were eligible to vote in elections being held to choose nine governors, 37 mayors and 224 district chiefs across 270 regions. The polls were originally supposed to be held in September but were delayed because of the virus and the number of organizers who got sick.The vote comes just days after Indonesia recorded its highest daily increase in new virus cases since the pandemic began — more than 8,000.The pandemic was impacting the logistics of voting. Masks were required for voters and poll workers. Polling stations opened earlier than usual and each voter was given a scheduled hour during which they could vote.LaporCOVID-19, a non-governmental community coalition collecting data on the pandemic, had called for the election to be postponed again.Holding the poll amid the "uncontrolled COVID-19 pandemic proves that that the government is ignorant of the health and safety of its citizens,” said Irma Hidayana, co-initiator of LaporCOVID-19.The group said it tracked 76 candidates in the election who had contracted the virus and four who died.Dida Ridwansyah, a voter in South Tangerang said he wasn't worried about the pandemic and felt the polls should be held.“If we are talking about the pandemic, we cannot predict when it will end. As long as we can apply the health protocols, it would be run well. As an Indonesian, we have to support this regional election,” Ridwansyah said.National COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said adhering to health protocols would be key.“This regional election can only be said to be successful if it is held by enforcing health protocols so that there is no transmission of new cases,” Adisasmito saidIndonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, has reported more than 586,000 virus cases since the pandemic began with 18,000 deaths, the most in Southeast Asia.Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

  • Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97

    GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the “right stuff” when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than sound, has died. He was 97.Yeager died Monday, his wife, Victoria Yeager, said on his Twitter account.“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”Yeager's death is “a tremendous loss to our nation,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.“Gen. Yeager’s pioneering and innovative spirit advanced America’s abilities in the sky and set our nation’s dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age. He said, ‘You don’t concentrate on risks. You concentrate on results. No risk is too great to prevent the necessary job from getting done,'” Bridenstine said.“In an age of media-made heroes, he is the real deal,” Edwards Air Force Base historian Jim Young said in August 2006 at the unveiling of a bronze statue of Yeager.He was “the most righteous of all those with the right stuff,” said Maj. Gen. Curtis Bedke, commander of the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards.Yeager, from a small town in the hills of West Virginia, flew for more than 60 years, including piloting an F-15 to near 1,000 mph (1,609 kph) at Edwards in October 2002 at age 79.“Living to a ripe old age is not an end in itself. The trick is to enjoy the years remaining,” he said in “Yeager: An Autobiography.”“I haven’t yet done everything, but by the time I’m finished, I won’t have missed much,” he wrote. “If I auger in (crash) tomorrow, it won’t be with a frown on my face. I’ve had a ball.”On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager, then a 24-year-old captain, pushed an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph (1,062 kph) to break the sound barrier, at the time a daunting aviation milestone.“Sure, I was apprehensive,” he said in 1968. “When you’re fooling around with something you don’t know much about, there has to be apprehension. But you don’t let that affect your job.”The modest Yeager said in 1947 he could have gone even faster if the plane had carried more fuel. He said the ride “was nice, just like riding fast in a car.”Yeager nicknamed the rocket plane, and all his other aircraft, “Glamorous Glennis” for his first wife, who died in 1990.Yeager’s feat was kept top secret for about a year when the world thought the British had broken the sound barrier first.“It wasn’t a matter of not having airplanes that would fly at speeds like this. It was a matter of keeping them from falling apart,” Yeager said.Sixty-five years later to the minute, on Oct. 14, 2012, Yeager commemorated the feat, flying in the back seat of an F-15 Eagle as it broke the sound barrier at more than 30,000 feet (9,144 metres) above California’s Mojave Desert.His exploits were told in Tom Wolfe’s book “The Right Stuff,” and in the 1983 film it inspired.Yeager was born Feb. 23, 1923, in Myra, a tiny community on the Mud River deep in an Appalachian hollow about 40 miles (64 kilometres) southwest of Charleston. The family later moved to Hamlin, the county seat. His father was an oil and gas driller and a farmer.“What really strikes me looking over all those years is how lucky I was, how lucky, for example, to have been born in 1923 and not 1963 so that I came of age just as aviation itself was entering the modern era,” Yeager said in a December 1985 speech at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.“I was just a lucky kid who caught the right ride,” he said.Yeager enlisted in the Army Air Corps after graduating from high school in 1941. He later regretted that his lack of a college education prevented him from becoming an astronaut.He started off as an aircraft mechanic and, despite becoming severely airsick during his first airplane ride, signed up for a program that allowed enlisted men to become pilots.Yeager shot down 13 German planes on 64 missions during World War II, including five on a single mission. He was shot down over German-held France but escaped with the help of French partisans.After World War II, he became a test pilot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.Among the flights he made after breaking the sound barrier was one on Dec. 12. 1953, when he flew an X-1A to a record of more than 1,600 mph (2,575 kph).He said he had gotten up at dawn that day and went hunting, bagging a goose before his flight. That night his family ate the goose for dinner, Yeager said.He returned to combat during the Vietnam War, flying several missions a month in twin-engine B-57 Canberras, making bombing and strafing runs over South Vietnam.Yeager also commanded Air Force fighter squadrons and wings and the Aerospace Research Pilot School for military astronauts.“I’ve flown 341 types of military planes in every country in the world and logged about 18,000 hours,” he said in an interview in the January 2009 issue of Men’s Journal. “It might sound funny, but I’ve never owned an airplane in my life. If you’re willing to bleed, Uncle Sam will give you all the planes you want.”When Yeager left Hamlin, he was already known as a daredevil. On later visits, he often buzzed the town.“I live just down the street from his mother,” said Gene Brewer, retired publisher of the weekly Lincoln Journal. “One day I climbed up on my roof with my 8 mm camera when he flew overhead. I thought he was going to take me off the roof. You can see the treetops in the bottom of the pictures.”Yeager flew an F-80 under a Charleston bridge at 450 mph (724 kph) on Oct. 10, 1948, according to newspaper accounts.When he was asked to repeat the feat for photographers, Yeager replied: “You should never strafe the same place twice ’cause the gunners will be waiting for you.”Yeager never forgot his roots and West Virginia named bridges, schools and Charleston’s airport after him.“My beginnings back in West Virginia tell who I am to this day,” Yeager wrote. “My accomplishments as a test pilot tell more about luck, happenstance and a person’s destiny. But the guy who broke the sound barrier was the kid who swam the Mud River with a swiped watermelon or shot the head off a squirrel before going to school.”Yeager was awarded the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart.President Harry S. Truman awarded him the Collier air trophy in December 1948 for his breaking the sound barrier. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985.Yeager retired from the Air Force in 1975 and moved to a ranch in Cedar Ridge in Northern California where he continued working as a consultant to the Air Force and Northrop Corp. and became well known to younger generations as a television pitchman for automotive parts and heat pumps.He married Glennis Dickhouse of Oroville, California, on Feb. 26, 1945. She died of ovarian cancer in December 1990. They had four children: Donald, Michael, Sharon and Susan.Yeager married 45-year-old Victoria Scott D’Angelo in 2003.___This version corrects that Yeager flew an F-15, not an X-15, when he was 79.Tracie Cone, The Associated Press