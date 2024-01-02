BC: All transit is heavily subsidized

For $2.25 per trip, you can take the bus within the City of Powell River, the bus to Lund or Stillwater, the Handi-Dart (if you qualify), or the on-demand Zunga Bus. But how much that trip is subsidized varies wildly.

BC Transit splits costs with municipalities, with 47% coming directly from the province, and 53% shared between the local government and user fares.

In Metro Vancouver, TransLink also gets revenue from a fuel tax (12.5 cents per litre of gas) and parking metres ​– ​neither of which would likely be popular additions in qathet, given the already higher-than-elsewhere cost of gas here.

Pieta Woolley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, qathet Living