BCFA and GCFA hold 16th annual Politicians Meeting – largest crowd since pandemic

ELMWOOD – The 16th annual Politicians Meeting, organized and sponsored by the Grey County and Bruce County Federations of Agriculture on March 23, drew over 65 municipal, provincial and federal leaders, as well as representatives from various agricultural organizations.

This year’s event, held at the Elmwood Community Centre, was the largest since the pandemic, featuring some top-notch speakers, informative presentations and thought-provoking discussion.

The event provides the opportunity for agricultural representatives to meet with all levels of government in an informal setting for the kind of conversation that leads to a greater understanding of rural issues.

The agenda included updates from the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (Paul Vickers, OFA vice-president), Grey County and Bruce County Federations of Agriculture (Chris Cossitt, who served as MC, and Keith Reid, respectively), plus brief presentations from Dairy Farmers of Grey Bruce (Todd Holm), Zone 2 Sheep Producers (Jason Emke), Bruce Grey Beef Producers (Dan Hargrave and Jasper Munro), Georgian Bay Fruit Growers (Brian Gilroy), ALUS Grey Bruce (Reid), and on local goat farming (Lindsay Dykeman), with information from Bruce Grey Pork Producers and Saugeen Conservation.

Highlights included a panel discussion, and three presentations on topics that were both interesting and timely – Sara Epp on planning and development, and Ian Nokes and Dan Pfeffer on two different aspects of energy and carbon.

As with any meeting like this, some of the topics that emerged during the various question-and-answer periods focused on challenges facing agriculture that weren’t on the agenda.

One such topic came up repeatedly during the various presentations by producers – the need for more processing capacity in the province and locally.

Another was security and theft. This includes everything from break-ins to buildings, to thefts from and of vehicles. It’s costing farmers a lot in increased insurance premiums and security systems, and it’s a problem that’s growing.

The need for ongoing conversations between the agricultural and political sectors was stressed a number of times. Fruit producers use a lot of plastics in packaging, and expressed frustration at the decision to stop the use of the material before there’s an alternative. As Gilroy explained, cucumbers in plastic last 14 days; without plastic, two.

Of course, one major example is in the push for more housing, and its impact on farming.

Vickers said the OFA supports ADUs (additional dwelling units) on farm properties. “It keeps the next generation on the farm,” he said. These ADUs remain part of the farm.

He also discussed cost of community services studies that have been done, that indicate the amount of money the agricultural sector puts into municipal coffers is more than what comes out in terms of services. The opposite is true of the residential sector.

Increasing density within urban boundaries (“density intensity”) prevents urban sprawl.

He also spoke about MDS calculations – the separations between agricultural operations and residential areas. “They protect the farm from the neighbours and the neighbours from the farm,” he said, pointing out the danger of those “minor variances” of 30 per cent reductions in distance that will “cause big problems” later.

He noted that while Bruce and Grey are nowhere near the point where farmland is unable to support the critical mass of agricultural services, there are communities where it’s becoming a problem. Municipal leaders have a key role to play, he said. “Planners do a good job, but leaders have to push back on nimbyism… and look at the greater good. The decisions you make today will impact farming 25-50 years down the road.”

And that’s where Epp’s presentation focused – on the importance of good planning at the municipal level, to keep farmland in agriculture.

Epp, a professor at the University of Guelph, did not attend the meeting in person, due to weather, but sent a video.

She described what’s happening to agricultural land as “death by a thousand cuts.” She said, “We don’t need to keep sacrificing the best land we have.”

Many in the audience were surprised when Epp stated the farmland that’s being lost today, is because of planning decisions made in the 1970s and 1980s. That’s when the decisions were made about land designated for development. However, no one thought much about it until development actually started, 40 years later. “This is prime agricultural land, lost to development, that we’ll never get back.”

She advised people to keep their eyes on what’s happening to “the outer ring of the Golden Horseshoe” because it’s not far from Grey County.

She also made note of the increasing value of farmland, which is hurting agriculture. “We’re valuing farmland, but not the farm,” she said.

MPP Lisa Thompson

Among those present at the meeting was Ontario’s agriculture minister, MPP Lisa Thompson, who described some of the things her government is doing to promote and protect agriculture. “OMAFRA is not sitting on our hands,” she said.

In terms of the need for housing, Thompson spoke of a Gorrie-area processor who has to bus in workers daily from Brampton. “It doesn’t make sense,” she said, noting that processing needs to be close to the supply.

She noted that loss of farmland has to be viewed in terms of dramatic increases in productivity.

Her government is also committed to accessing more markets.

Thompson’s Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound counterpart MPP Rick Byers was also present at the meeting.

Federal representatives MP Ben Lobb and Alex Ruff both gave brief greetings but were clearly there to listen more than they were there to speak.

About agriculture

There are nearly 50,000 farms across Ontario with 11.7 million acres of farmland.

Over 750 Ontarians work in the agri-food industry, which amounts to 10 per cent of the labour force.

Ontario’s agri-food industry including agriculture, food processing, wholesale, retail, and food services, contributes over $47 billion annually to the Ontario GDP.

Ontario farms generated $20 million in agri-food products annually. Additional information is available on the Bruce County and Grey County Federations of Agriculture websites.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times