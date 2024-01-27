BCSO deputy arrested, charged with aggravated assault
BCSO deputy arrested, charged with aggravated assault
BCSO deputy arrested, charged with aggravated assault
Crown lawyers have asked for two teens convicted of aggravated assault of a 16-year-old high school student last spring to be sentenced to several months in custody — for one, the maximum sentence of two years; for the other, 18 months.The pair, in provincial court Friday in St. John's for a sentencing hearing. are two of five teens charged after the attack with weapons, which happened outside Prince of Wales Collegiate on March 9.The youths involved cannot be named and the facts of the case can
A man accused by police in India of helping smuggle a family of four through Canada just before they froze to death on the Manitoba border with the United States has been found living freely in a suburb outside Toronto.
A judge denied the defendant's request to move the trial to juvenile court
He’s in the Pierce County jail in Tacoma facing 12 felony charges.
An Austrian man who had kept his daughter captive for 24 years and raped her thousands of times, fathering seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison, a court ruled on Thursday. The decision, however, stipulates that Josef Fritzl, 88, will have to attend regular psychotherapy and undergo psychiatric evaluations during a 10-year probation period at the prison, Austria Press Agency reported. A request to release him from detention was rejected but the decision is still a win for Fritzl's legal team as conditions in a regular prison are considered an improvement, compared to strict controls in a psychiatric institution.
Steve and Kristi Goncalves, the parents of Kaylee Goncalves, spoke with 'Good Morning America' on Friday and revealed details about how their daughter was found
The 28-year-old agent drove to a nearby house and called 911, police said.
A senior judge for the D.C. district court issued a scathing rebuke on Thursday of those he says are trying to "rewrite history" of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, writing he has been "shocked" to see some public figures attempt to label the perpetrators of the violence that day as "hostages." "I have been dismayed to see distortions and outright falsehoods seep into the public consciousness," senior judge Royce Lamberth, an appointee of former President Ronald Reagan with nearly 40 years of judicial experience, said in a written ruling Thursday.
Felicia and Cory Konold met up with members of the Proud Boys as they forced their way into the Capitol during the 2021 riot, prosecutors said.
The dog was recovered about 50 miles away, officials say.
The mother tracked the suspects using the Find My iPhone application, deputies said.
Jordan Masterson, 28, denies misconduct in a public office after responding to a 999 call from a woman.
Detectives praise the bravery of Evans' victims who came forward to report his abuse.
Andre Eugene, 36, is charged with murder in the second-degree and aggravated cruelty to animals
CHARLOTTETOWN — Police in Prince Edward Island say they have solved a 35-year-old homicide case involving a man who was strangled and stabbed in his home by someone who left a message saying, "I will kill again." Chief Brad MacConnell of the Charlottetown Police Services told a news conference Friday that the use of advanced DNA and genetic genealogy technology led police on Thursday to arrest a 56-year-old P.E.I. man in the 1988 death of Byron Carr. Todd Joseph Gallant of Souris, P.E.I., was ch
In a first-of-its-kind case, Jennifer Crumbley is facing manslaughter charges for her son's school shooting. Her lawyer started her trial by quoting Taylor Swift.
Quebec provincial police officers won't face charges for killing a man moments after he had allegedly attacked and killed their colleague in March. Police shot dead Isaac Brouillard Lessard, 35, after Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed and her partner was injured on March 27 in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal. Brouillard Lessard had a history of mental health issues and had been found not criminally responsible at least five times before his alleged attack on th
Police said a man was arrested in the killings of three people and wounding of five others in multiple shootings Monday.
A Kugluktuk man who was declared a dangerous offender more than six years ago has successfully appealed his sentence. In 2017 Noel Avadluk, then 44, was sentenced to an indeterminate amount of time in prison after a psychiatrist said he was a borderline psychopath and a high risk to harm others if released. That meant he would remain in prison until his risk of re-offending diminished, no matter how long that takes. But in a decision posted Jan. 25, a panel of Northwest Territories Court of Appe
A year-long police probe has led to a 911 call taker in Calgary being charged with what investigators describe as "intentionally sharing protected information for organized crime purposes." Police say they became aware protected information had been released during the course of an unrelated investigation in December 2022.In January 2023, one woman was arrested but released without charge pending further investigation, according to a police statement issued Thursday.Police say investigators foun