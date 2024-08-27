Bear Caught on Camera Taking Dip in Hot Tub

Storyful

A bear was spotted roaming onto the deck of a cabin in Southern California and proceeded to take a dip in a hot tub, home-security footage shows.

Footage posted by Joie Rushing shows the bear wandering around her deck in Forest Falls on Saturday evening, pushing a cover off the hot tub, and then dunking itself into the water.

Rushing said the bear appeared to be “having a blast” while she and her family were out hiking in the area. "You can

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Daughter Recalls His Disgusting Whale Stunt In Resurfaced Interview

    The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.

  • Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest?

    Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest in the Pacific Northwest? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a similar question Monday via social media and provided the main image and a second image showing a portion of the bear in a different location. We’ve provided

  • 'Give him a push': Watch beachgoers help stranded shark back into the water in Nantucket

    Liza Phillips was tossing football with her dad and brother at Low Beach in Nantucket when they noticed the shark struggling on the beach.

  • BC Hydro begins filling reservoir as Site C dam megaproject nears completion

    FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro says it has begun filling the reservoir created by the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia.

  • This bird species was extinct in Europe. Now it's back, and humans must help it migrate for winter

    PATERZELL, Germany (AP) — How do you teach a bird how, and where, to fly?

  • The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX

    This dividend stock isn't just growing, it's absolutely taking over the renewable energy sector on the TSX. And should keep rising higher. The post The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Millions in this country are stranded by flooding. Many blame their neighbor

    Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.

  • 19 Cheap Habits That Are Actually Better For The Planet

    "Buy less. Choose well. Make it last."

  • Latest fatal landslide in Alaska kills 1 and injures 3 in Ketchikan, a popular cruise ship stop

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.

  • Calgary water emergency: City under Stage 4 water restrictions again

    Calgary is under severe water restrictions for the second time this summer as crews work to repair one of the city’s largest water mains. Michael King reports.

  • Atlantic hurricane activity could pick up in time for Labour Day

    It’s been a relatively quiet August across the Atlantic, but things should start heating up as the peak of the season fast approaches

  • US Fish and Wildlife is playing God by carrying out largest massacre of birds of prey | Opinion

    The USFWS issued a final Environmental Impact Statement to initiate the shooting of 450,000 barred owls in California, Oregon and Washington.

  • Severe storm risk continues Sunday night for northwest Ontario

    A risk for tornadoes will accompany the strongest storms that develop on Sunday

  • How an Alaska couple managed to escape a deadly landslide – but lost everything

    A landslide in southern Alaska on Sunday left one person dead and several others injured, and some residents have been ordered to evacuate as officials warn another slide could strike nearby.

  • One Person Killed as Landslide Smashes Into Homes

    At least one person was killed and others were injured when a landslide struck homes in Ketchikan, Alaska, on August 25, according to local officials.“The potential for a secondary landslide south of the original slide” remained a concern, officials said.“In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude,” said Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer. “The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes.”Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster and directed all state agencies to provide assistance where needed.A local high school was prepared to host residents who evacuated their homes, officials said.Ketchikan resident Natasha Clevenger posted this footage showing homes damaged by the landslide on Second Avenue. She said, “We are safe but shaken up. We are stuck in our house until we can be safely evacuated.”She later said her family had been evacuated to a local high school, thanking first responders who “safely guided [them] through a street covered in power lines and poles.”Clevenger added: “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We are a little out of it from being in shock, but we are safe and praying for our neighbors.” Credit: Natasha Clevenger via Storyful

  • How do you get people to care about climate change? Start with the new fad dating show

    When Kitchener, Ont., content creator Karishma Porwal wanted to create a video to explain the relationship between Canada's big banks and fossil fuel investments, she drew in her social media audience using an unlikely reference: Netflix's Perfect Match reality dating series. "Forget the newest season of Perfect Match on Netflix — there's something much more scandalous that you can watch," said Porwal, who goes by @karishmaclimategirl on TikTok, in a video. "The CEOs of Canada's top five banks …

  • Brazil sugar producers report impact from fires in Sao Paulo state

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Two of the largest sugar and ethanol producers in Brazil late on Monday disclosed initial estimates of damages from fires that have burned sugarcane fields in the country's top state for sugar production. Four men have been arrested on suspicion of setting the fires, which spread quickly amid extremely dry conditions across thousands of hectares of cane fields, burning into the weekend in Sao Paulo state, the largest sugar producing state in the world's top producer and exporter of the sweetener. Brazil's largest sugar group Raizen SA estimated that about 1.8 million tons of its sugarcane, including what it sources from suppliers, had been affected by the fires, or about 2% of the total expected for its 2024/25 crop.

  • Trees fall on cars, home as storms bring record rainfall

    Storms across southern B.C. over the weekend brought record rainfall and strong gusts that brought down trees, damaging homes and vehicles in different parts of the province.A total of 17 communities breaking daily rainfall records, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, as a low-pressure system moved through the region from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. The highest rainfall was recorded in the Agassiz area, which saw 57.5 millimetres of rain on Saturday, beating the previou

  • Storm risk accompanied by temperature drop in Alberta

    Storm risk arises in Alberta on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through with heavy rains likely along with strong wind gusts up to 80km/h. As the cold front departs, it leaves much cooler air bringing about the risk for higher elevation snowfall. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • Soggy setup could bring 30-50 mm of rain and storm risk to Alberta

    Parts of Alberta are in for a soaking during the first half of the week, with up to 50 mm of rainfall or more expected in some locales, accompanied by a thunderstorm risk on Tuesday