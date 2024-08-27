Bear Caught on Camera Taking Dip in Hot Tub

A bear was spotted roaming onto the deck of a cabin in Southern California and proceeded to take a dip in a hot tub, home-security footage shows.

Footage posted by Joie Rushing shows the bear wandering around her deck in Forest Falls on Saturday evening, pushing a cover off the hot tub, and then dunking itself into the water.

Rushing said the bear appeared to be “having a blast” while she and her family were out hiking in the area. "You can