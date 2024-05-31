Bear Chases Dog Down Minnesota Driveway

A Minnesota woman was full of praise for her dog recently, after she said he was “so smart” for “luring” a bear away from her.

The intense scene was caught by Bailey Jacobson’s security camera, and shows her dog Zeus heading towards a bear seen looking through some trash outside her Maple Grove home.

As Jacobson’s shouts at her dog, the bear comes forward and chases Zeus down the driveway.

Describing it as “a situation that could have ended badly,” Jacobson told Storyful that, thankfully, neither of them came to any harm. Credit: Bailey Jacobson via Storyful