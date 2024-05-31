Bear Chases Dog Down Minnesota Driveway

Storyful

A Minnesota woman was full of praise for her dog recently, after she said he was “so smart” for “luring” a bear away from her.

The intense scene was caught by Bailey Jacobson’s security camera, and shows her dog Zeus heading towards a bear seen looking through some trash outside her Maple Grove home.

As Jacobson’s shouts at her dog, the bear comes forward and chases Zeus down the driveway.

Describing it as “a situation that could have ended badly,” Jacobson told Storyful that, thankfully, neither of them came to any harm. Credit: Bailey Jacobson via Storyful

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Rarely seen clouded leopard family captured in video for first time

    The endangered Bornean clouded leopard has only been caught on video a few times in Tanjung Putting National Park, but never a family.

  • Paradise lost: The fate of Nova Scotia’s final palm trees revealed

    Six years ago, Dartmouth, N.S., tested out growing palm trees with the idea that mild winters could be suitable for them. The Weather Network followed up to see the result.

  • Big crab with mussel hair-do fascinates beachgoers

    A couple say they were "fascinated" to find an "extremely big" crab on a north Wales beach.

  • Sunshine and warm temperatures—is this Canada's ideal summer forecast?

    El Niño was the key to our winter (or lack thereof) during the past year, but the global pattern is in a state of upheaval once again. Here's what that means for Canada's 2024 summer.

  • California’s Community Solar Rules Deal New Blow to Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- California regulators dealt the struggling solar industry a fresh blow, adopting rules that renewable advocates warn will discourage smaller projects.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump Becomes First Former US President Guilty of CrimesSouth Africa Election Results With 29% Voting Districts InWorld’s Largest Nuclear Plant Sits Idle While Energy Needs SoarTrump Is Guilty on All Counts in Hush-Money Case. Now What?Insurers Sink as UnitedHealth Sees ‘Disturbance’ in MedicaidThe rule

  • How Typhoon Ewiniar could interrupt the start of summer for Canada

    A tropical storm slowly tracking and weakening just east of Japan could amplify the jet stream changing the course of summer for Canada. We will have more details with Amandeep Purewal on what the pattern change will look like for the second week of June.

  • Mexico’s deadly heat dome is coming for the US

    The heat dome has been linked to the deaths of at least 48 people in Mexico

  • Spectacular weekend coming to southern Ontario, but with a small catch

    Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan

  • The oil and gas industry has been lying about global warming for decades — accountability is long overdue

    This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Disclosure information is available on the original site. ___ Author: Gordon McBean, Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography and Environment, Western University The science is clear: the planet is warming at an alarming rate and we need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. For decades, effective actions have lagged behind the needs of th

  • Another 24 hours of rain and thunderstorm risks on the Prairies

    Don't put the umbrella away, yet, if you live on the Prairies. Thursday will bring another chance of thunderstorms for southern areas, with much-needed rain heading to northern sections where it is needed most

  • Canada to assess toxicity of compound found in oil sands tailings

    Canada has agreed to assess whether naphthenic acids found in northern Alberta's oil sands tailings ponds should be classed as toxic under federal law, a move that could pave the way for stricter regulations, environmental group Ecojustice said on Thursday. Tailings - a mix of water, clay, sand and trace metals - are a byproduct of extracting bitumen from mined oil sands and are stored in huge engineered ponds, some of which have been accumulating water since the 1960s. The ponds have come under increased scrutiny since last year, when it emerged wastewater had been leaking for months from a tailings pond at Imperial Oil's Kearl mine.

  • China Eases Rules That Could Slow World-Beating Solar Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- China has allayed fears that growing grid congestion could tap the brakes on its record pace of renewable installations, by relaxing limits on how much renewable power can be utilized in energy-rich areas.Most Read from BloombergWorld’s Largest Nuclear Plant Sits Idle While Energy Needs SoarWarning Signals Are Flashing for Homeowners in Texas and Florida‘Not Gonna Be Pretty:’ Covid-Era Homebuyers Face Huge Rate JumpInsurers Sink as UnitedHealth Sees ‘Disturbance’ in MedicaidAmeric

  • Neighbour files appeal over controversial Scots Bay campground

    A woman who lives and runs her business next to a proposed campground in a small Nova Scotia village is appealing the local government's decision to let the controversial project go ahead.The proposal for a campground in Scots Bay was approved by the Municipality of the County of Kings council earlier this month. The decision followed more than two fraught years of debate within the seaside community on the Bay of Fundy.Lindsay Steele filed an appeal with the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board

  • First-of-its-kind house is being ‘printed’ in this Fort Worth neighborhood. Cost: $150K

    This new technique can frame a house in a matter of hours.

  • Woman attacked by bird urges others to stay safe

    Deborah Flint was walking her springer spaniel, Pippin, when something hit her "shockingly hard" from behind.

  • An Iceland volcano spews red streams of lava toward an evacuated town

    GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Wednesday for the fifth time since December, spewing red lava that once again threatened the coastal town of Grindavik and led to the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The eruption began in the early afternoon following a series of earthquakes north of the town of 3,800 people that was largely evacuated in December when the volcano came to life after centuries of dormancy and put on an impressive show of natu

  • Temperatures soar to nearly 50 C across India in ongoing heat wave

    For weeks now, the heat in India has been unrelenting. A new record was set in Delhi on Wednesday, with the temperature reaching a stifling 52.9 C. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is investigating the reading as it differed from other nearby temperatures by anywhere from three to five degrees. But the country has been in the grips of temperatures into the mid-40s over the past week. "When we go outside it seems like someone is slapping our faces. It has become difficult to live in Del

  • Ohio strawberry farmer lost half of spring crop as berries 'melted in the rain' amid weather headaches

    This year's unusually high rainfall levels have set new records in Ohio, significantly affecting the strawberry crops at Bloom and Berries Farm in Loveland.

  • Swan mother and two cygnets killed in dog attack

    A mother swan and her cygnets died after an attack at the Nature Discovery Centre in Thatcham.

  • Hawaii judge orders a new environmental review of a wave pool that foes say is a waste of water

    HONOLULU (AP) — A judge has halted plans for an artificial wave pool until developers can revise an environmental assessment to address concerns raised by Native Hawaiians and others who say the project is unnecessary in the birthplace of surfing and a waste of water. In granting a temporary injunction Tuesday, Hawaii Environmental Court Judge Shirley Kawamura ordered a new review of concerns including impacts on water supply and anticipated growth in the area. A group of Native Hawaiians and ot