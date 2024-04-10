Bear Cubs Delight Skier Passing on Chairlift in New Hampshire

A skier was treated to an adorable sight as two bear cubs ventured out from a den as he passed over them on a ski lift at the Cannon Mountain ski resort, located in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park.

Jake Ward said he was visiting the resort after a “big snowstorm” on Friday, April 5, when he spotted one cub climbing a tree stump and a second emerging from a hole. “I’m guessing mom was in there too, hibernating,” he suggested. Credit: Jake Ward via Storyful