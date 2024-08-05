Bear Cubs Play in Fountain Outside Lake Tahoe Home

Three bear cubs were spotted playing in a fountain outside of a home in South Lake Tahoe, California, recently shared footage shows.

Surveillance video captured by resident Lisa Quick shows a bear and three cubs inspect a fountain outside of Quick’s home.

Footage shows the mother bear walk away from the fountain as two of the cubs step in it and playfully jostle.

The two cubs and another sibling, seen pacing close to the fountain, are then scared away by people nearby. Credit: Lisa Quick via Storyful

Video Transcript

You go first one.