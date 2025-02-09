Bear Grylls defends attending Russell Brand's baptism amid sexual assault allegations

Bear Grylls has defended his decision to attend Russell Brand’s baptism amid the sexual assault allegations leveled against the comedian.

The survival expert, 50, was seen embracing Brand during his baptism in the River Thames in May 2024, a ceremony the actor said was an “opportunity to leave the past behind”.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star shared a photo of them in the water on Instagram, writing: “Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit.”

The baptism occurred several months after Brand, 49, was accused of rape, sexual assault, and abuse by four women between 2006 and 2013.

Addressing the baptism, Grylls said he struck up a friendship with Brand on his show, Running Wild, in 2023 and aims not to “judge” him.

“I try and live in a way that I never judge and I always try and love – and that principle doesn’t just apply to perfect people with perfect lives,” Grylls told The Times.

Grylls went on: “He was a Running Wild guest; I’m friends with many of our Running Wild guests. And I always try to think of that phrase, ‘WWJD’ – what would Jesus do? That’s been a guiding principle for me.”

Discussing his faith, he added: “I don’t feel particularly ‘churched’ in a formal sort of religion, but I have a strong Christian faith that’s been part of my life for many years.”

The Celebrity Bear Hunt star said his faith has been a “quiet strength” for him during “difficult moments” in his life.

Last year, Grylls said it was a “privilege” to attend Brand’s baptism after the comedian’s “tough time”.

“Faith and spiritual moments in our lives are really personal,” he told the Daily Mail.

“But it is a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above. Friendships when we go through tough times are worth so much.”

Brand has been accused of sexually assaulting several women when he was at the height of his fame.

Grylls and Brand struck up a friendship on his survival show Running Wild in 2023 (National Geographic)

The actor - who has moved to the US with his wife and three children - has denied all the allegations, insisting his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual".

The allegations first surfaced in a joint investigation by the Times, the Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

One of the women alleged that Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She was treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day, according to medical records gathered as part of the investigation.

A second woman alleged that he assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16 and still at school.

A third woman claimed he sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles, and that he threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation.

The fourth alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Brand who she said was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

He has been interviewed by police three times under caution and has not been charged.