Bear Hangs Out on Wall Outside California Home

A California woman captured video of a bear, which she said has been coming around frequently, hanging out outside of her home.

Christina Shakarian, who captured this video in La Canada, said the she looked out her window on February 8 to see “this big bear scaling our brick wall.”

The bear has been coming around on a daily basis lately, according to Shakarian, who has posted other videos of a bear on the property to her Instagram.

She told Storyful that she noticed the bear’s nose was “dripping” and that it seemed “a bit ill. I hope it’s okay,” she said. Credit: Christina Shakarian via Storyful