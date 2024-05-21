Bear joins restaurant customers for a meal

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes couldn't quite find the words to describe his emotions Monday night. The sting of losing Game 7 to the Edmonton Oilers on home ice was still washing over the Vancouver Canucks captain. "Hard to reflect," he told reporters. "I'm kind of just trying to take it all in right now." After falling behind 3-0 in the second period, the Canucks clawed out a pair of late goals in the third period, then pushed hard for a last-minute equalizer. The bid fell short and Vancouver droppe