The Bear season 3 release window announced

FX has confirmed a release window for season 3 of The Bear.

Announcing the news, FX chairman John Landgraf confirmed that the hit kitchen drama will return for a third season in June (via Variety).

While Landgraf kept further details of the new season under wraps, he was asked to confirm if season 3 would include as many high-profile guest stars as season 2, which saw Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman, Will Poulter and Sarah Paulson appear in one-off episodes.

"Unfortunately, I can’t. I was surprised as you were when the Christmas episode came through the door," Landgraf said.

Opening up on the release strategy for the upcoming season, Landgraf said he had "no doubt" that Hulu would release all episodes at once rather than weekly.

"It wasn’t lost on me or anyone who worked on the show that it was anxiety-inducing,” he said. “So we made a decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending."

The Bear was officially renewed for a third season last November with Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, confirming the return of cast members Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," Grad said in a press statement.

"We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

"What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu and Disney+ join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

The Bear seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+.

