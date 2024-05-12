Bear spotted in busy Manchester neighborhood; experts say give them space
Fish and Game said the bear sighting is a reminder to take down any bird feeders, avoid leaving trash bags outside overnight, and to leave them alone.
Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]
Rising temperatures have made this country the first in modern history to lose all its glaciers.
A Fish Tale A cruise ship came to port on Saturday with a surprising and stinky stowaway: a dead, rotting whale was found on its bow, The New York Times reports. And preliminary signs from an investigation point to the aquatic mammal, an endangered sei whale, and the boat colliding because the carcass — weighing […]
A powerful solar storm provided millions of people worldwide with a rare sight of the Aurora borealis.
SQUAMISH, B.C. — Officials say a woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C. British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday, when the woman was walking her dog and it ran off into thick bush. Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was "suddenly charged" by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.
ROSEBUD, ALBERTA — The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track. Near that sign is another one telling would-be trespassers to stay off raceway property. That sign is riddled with bullet holes, a pockmarked symbol of an 11-year battle pitting local landowners against a motorsport family determined to realize a dream of world-class racing. The dream began in 2006 when Badlands Motorspo
The only known reptile in the Northwest Territories could soon be added to the territory's list of species of risk. The red-sided garter snake lives around Fort Smith, but after last summer's wildfires burned much of their habitat in the South Slave, the territory's species at risk committee is reporting that the snake's population is under threat. Johanna Stewart, a researcher studying the red-sided garter snake population in Fort Smith, says she's been visiting areas where there are typically
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
Technological advances have given scientists a window into how everything from storms to ship anchors affect the ocean floor in Halifax Harbour. Nathan Coleman reports on some of their findings.
While we wait for the flying vehicles that some of the 1970s cartoons promised would be here by now, there are several options if you’re looking to trade in your gas car.
According to data from Kalibrate, the average cost per litre in cities nationwide fell five cents to $1.711.
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook
225 animals, including pigs, donkeys, goat found at 2 South Carolina homes; 4 charged, officials say
Sales of partially battery-powered vehicles, once ridiculed as a "phase" by the likes of Elon Musk, are rocketing even as EVs stutter.
As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.
A project aimed at improving Lower Otter Valley in east Devon is awarded government funding.
The unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of colour in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere early Saturday.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast
After decades of widespread hunting and habitat destruction in the US, the population of American crocodiles has seen an increase in numbers bizarrely thanks to the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station near Homestead, Florida. The plant's 11,000 acres of cooling canals now serve as a perfect sanctuary for the nesting reptiles.
The Council of Europe is the only regional human rights system that has not yet explicitly recognised the right to a healthy environment.