Bear Spotted Roaming Through Pennsylvania Town

A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a town in southeast Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 13, prompting authorities to warn residents to avoid it if seen.

Footage posted to Facebook by Lauryn Best shows the bear running down a street in Emmaus on Thursday morning.

Best told Storyful she was traveling home when she and her Uber driver spotted the bear on Chestnut Street.

“I was coming home from a cigarette run and my driver slammed on the brakes and I was like ‘what the hell dude?’, And he’s like ‘that’s a bear!’ – I already had my phone in my hand so I just started recording,” Best told Storyful.

On Thursday afternoon, the Emmaus Police Department shared surveillance photos of the animal wandering the streets, requesting that the public leave it alone and said the state’s game commission had been notified. Credit: Lauryn Best via Storyful

Video Transcript

Ok.

It on.

Right.

You got that.

I put the high beans on.

Oh my God, he's a baby though.

Yeah, I thought it was a dog at first.

What's he doing over here on Main Street?

I was almost gonna get out of the car and say, come here puppy.

Ok, it on, right.

You got that.

I put the high beans on.

Oh my God, he's a baby though.

Yeah, I thought it was a dog at first.

What's he doing over here on Main Street?

I was almost gonna get out of the car and say, come here puppy.

Ok.

It on, right.

You got that.

I put the high beans on.

Oh my God.

He's a baby though.

Yeah, I thought I was a dog at first.

What is he doing over here on main street?

I was almost gonna get out of the car and say, come here puppy.