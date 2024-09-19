Bear suffering seizures to have brain surgery

Joshua Askew - BBC News, South East
·2 min read
A young brown bear with a pale face sits with his back against a tree.
Vets said the decision to operate was not taken lightly [Dave Butcher]

A brown bear is set to undergo brain surgery in what a charity has said is the first operation of its kind in the UK.

The Wildwood Trust, based near Canterbury, said two-year-old Boki needs the "life-saving" operation as he suffers from seizures and related health issues.

The 115kg (254 lbs) bear has hydrocephalus, a condition where excess fluid puts pressure on the brain and can damage it.

Specialist wildlife vet Romain Pizzi will perform the pioneering surgery, having performed a similar operation on a black bear in Asia.

Boki's 'best chance'

Wildwood’s director of zoo operation Mark Habben said the decision to operate had not been taken lightly.

“Boki’s welfare has always been at the forefront of every path we’ve chosen," he said.

“After consulting with medical experts and considering at length the ethics of this surgery, we believe wholeheartedly this is the best chance of providing a healthy and enriched life for Boki."

Hydrocephalus can be fatal if left untreated.

A bear unconscious on an operating table
Boki was taken to Wildwood about two years ago [Harding-Lee Media/Wildwood Trust]

Mr Habben said vets had hoped his condition could be managed through medication, but it had stopped being effective.

The operation will take place in the coming weeks, Wildwood said in a statement.

The conservation charity adopted Boki from Port Lympne Safari Park, near Folkestone, almost two years ago after he was rejected by their brown bear family.

He was hand-reared by keepers at the park and had to learn how to behave like a bear under the guidance of his new bear family in Wildwood.

Follow BBC Kent on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related stories

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Trail camera captures 'truly amazing' two-legged bear in West Virginia: Watch

    Kirk Price, an outdoorsman, told USA TODAY that his trail camera captured the two-legged animal in the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia.

  • Days-old endangered sea creature swims with mom near Washington island. See the pair

    “What a tiny miracle.”

  • A 12-year-old boy fatally shoots a black bear mauling his father during a hunt in western Wisconsin

    A 12-year-old boy has shot and killed a wounded black bear as it was mauling his father near their hunting cabin in the thick western Wisconsin woods. Ryan Beierman, 43, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he was pinned beneath the 200-pound bruin on Sept. 6 when his son, Owen, fired a shot from the boy's hunting rifle. Earlier, he and Owen spotted the bear from a tree stand near Siren, Wisconsin, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

  • Escaped capybara 'probably living her best life'

    The search for Cinnamon goes on after she fled Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford on Friday.

  • 12-year-old son shoots and kills bear mauling his dad’s face

    The pair were on a father-son hunting trip when the attack took place

  • ‘Shocking’ loss for endangered red wolves: 5 pups die after father was hit by a car

    The litter of five highly endangered wolves was born in Eastern North Carolina in April. Their father was killed by a car on US 64 in June.

  • 'Lost Species' that Eluded 'Documentation for 55 Years' Is Finally Photographed on an Island

    The last documented New Britain Goshawk sighting was in 1969

  • German woman killed in shark attack off Canary Islands

    A German woman died after she was attacked by a shark while swimming beside her catamaran in high seas between Spain's Canary Islands and West Africa, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday. The woman, aged 30, was travelling on a catamaran that had sailed southbound from Gran Canaria island on Sept. 14. Coastguards flew from Gran Canaria to the area, 514 kilometres (320 miles) south of the island, and evacuated her, but she died from the wound in the helicopter.

  • Beavers born in Hampshire for first time in 400 years

    Two baby beavers, known as kits, were first spotted in early July in an enclosure on the Ewhurst Park estate near Basingstoke.

  • City begins refilling Calgary's critical water main after repairs

    The City of Calgary began refilling the Bearspaw south feeder main with treated water on Tuesday morning, marking an important step closer to the end of ongoing water supply issues in the area. The city says filling the large feeder main will take three days and 22 million litres of water, therefore water demand will increase by seven million litres per day."This will not impact the amount of potable water available for customers," said Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary's director of capita

  • Davie County Animal Shelter asks for support after cruelty case

    Davie County Animal Shelter asks for support after cruelty case

  • Watch: San Diego Zoo vets perform first-ever porcupine C-section

    San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced its veterinarians have performed the first-ever cesarean section birth for a North American porcupine.

  • A California zoo, an advancing wildfire and a delicate rescue operation

    As the Big Bear Alpine Zoo came under threat from the 39,000-acre Line fire, staffers evacuated most of its animals to sunny Palm Desert.

  • Google says it will rethink its plans for a big data center in Chile over water worries

    Google on Tuesday said it would halt plans to develop a major $200 million data center in Chile to address environmental concerns, a decision reflecting growing worries about the impact of power-thirsty projects around the world. The U.S. technology company first obtained permits in 2020 to construct the vast project in Chile’s capital, Santiago, as demand for the server farms skyrocketed across the globe, fueled by a surge in cloud-based technologies and a craze for generative AI. “A new process will start from scratch,” Google said in its statement.

  • Packed public meeting backs golf course plan on Confederation Bridge fabrication yard

    Bailey Dawson of Augustine Cove would love to see a golf course built on the former Confederation Bridge fabrication yard in Borden-Carleton.Dawson was one of about 100 people to attend a public meeting Tuesday night in Borden-Carleton, many of whom joined him in supporting the idea of a golf course. The 45-hectare site has been vacant since Confederation Bridge, linking P.E.I. and New Brunswick, was completed in 1997."It's been 25 years since there's been any excitement in the Town of Borden. I

  • Former US Secretary Kerry calls for new trade rules, cooperation with China on climate

    Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday urged a new look at global trade rules, calling the existing mediator of trade disputes, the World Trade Organization, "neutered." Kerry, who stepped down as President Joe Biden's climate envoy earlier this year, also urged cooperation with China on climate in wide ranging comments on trade, tariffs and the energy transition from fossil fuels at the Gastech energy conference in Houston. “We need an understanding among nations, which China and the U.S. could help lead, about fair processes within the trading structure of the world," said Kerry.

  • Rare mountain bongo born at Chester Zoo

    The big-eared baby is only the second mountain bongo to be born at Chester Zoo in the last 15 years.

  • Meet the vet dehorning rhinos to fight the poaching crisis

    A veterinarian is helping save Africa’s endangered rhinos by removing their horns to deter poachers. Dr. Chloe Buiting, 31, is a part of a team in South Africa working to combat the poaching crisis that has seen the rhino population devastated. The country, which is home to 93% of the continent’s white rhinos and 39% of its critically endangered black rhinos, has been the epicenter of the crisis. Since 2008, the poaching numbers have skyrocketed with 13 rhinos killed in 2007, 83 in 2008 and over 1,200 in 2014. Dr Buiting, a wildlife veterinary from Kangaroo Island, Australia, said “Rhinos were being lost faster than they were reproducing.

  • Truckmakers say they are ready to go electric, but what about charging?

    Major manufacturers, such as Daimler Truck and Traton, displaying their trucks at a transportation fair in Hanover this week say they are ready to go electric, but their e-trucks will not sell without massive investments in charging infrastructure. Christian Levin, chief of Volkswagen's truck subsidiary Traton, which owns such brands as Scania, MAN, Navistar, and Volkswagen Trucks and Buses, said the European Union's goal of reaching a 50% share of e-trucks 2030 for now looks out of reach.

  • Satisfying Moment Humpback Whale Is Cut Free From Tangle of Fishing Gear

    A humpback whale tangled up in fishing lines and floats off Prince Rupert, British Columbia, was freed on September 6, after a four-day operation carried out by a specialized team from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, officials said.This footage shows the crew hooking ropes onto the gear wrapped around the whale and then working to rip or cut off the lines and floats, until finally the massive mammal is free.Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the whale was “severely entangled” and that the “disentanglement took over 50 rope cuts.”The department urged people “to report possible occurrences of whales being harassed or disturbed, and instances of collision with whales or whale entanglements.” Credit: Fisheries and Oceans Canada via Storyful