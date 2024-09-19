Bear suffering seizures to have brain surgery

Vets said the decision to operate was not taken lightly [Dave Butcher]

A brown bear is set to undergo brain surgery in what a charity has said is the first operation of its kind in the UK.

The Wildwood Trust, based near Canterbury, said two-year-old Boki needs the "life-saving" operation as he suffers from seizures and related health issues.

The 115kg (254 lbs) bear has hydrocephalus, a condition where excess fluid puts pressure on the brain and can damage it.

Specialist wildlife vet Romain Pizzi will perform the pioneering surgery, having performed a similar operation on a black bear in Asia.

Boki's 'best chance'

Wildwood’s director of zoo operation Mark Habben said the decision to operate had not been taken lightly.

“Boki’s welfare has always been at the forefront of every path we’ve chosen," he said.

“After consulting with medical experts and considering at length the ethics of this surgery, we believe wholeheartedly this is the best chance of providing a healthy and enriched life for Boki."

Hydrocephalus can be fatal if left untreated.

Boki was taken to Wildwood about two years ago [Harding-Lee Media/Wildwood Trust]

Mr Habben said vets had hoped his condition could be managed through medication, but it had stopped being effective.

The operation will take place in the coming weeks, Wildwood said in a statement.

The conservation charity adopted Boki from Port Lympne Safari Park, near Folkestone, almost two years ago after he was rejected by their brown bear family.

He was hand-reared by keepers at the park and had to learn how to behave like a bear under the guidance of his new bear family in Wildwood.

