Bear Takes a 2-Legged Stroll Up Garden Path

A bear in Sierra County has inspired comparisons to Paddington on TikTok, where video was posted of it walking down a garden path on its two hind legs.

Footage recorded by Downieville resident Carol Marshall shows the bear casually stand on its hind legs as it takes in the scene, before stepping towards her home.

The video was captured in September 2021 but gained prominence when it was posted on TikTok late last year by Marshall’s son-in-law, Andrew Scholes.

Speaking to Storyful, Scholes said: “You never see the bear on its hind legs, which is what makes it interesting.” Credit: Andrew Scholes via Storyful