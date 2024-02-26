Bear Tears at Wall to Help Fellow Animals Escape Building

A bear broke apart boards to help two other bears out of a building in California’s Lake Tahoe on Sunday, February 25, footage shows.

Video posted to Instagram by nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch shows the bear ripping off a boarded section of a building, allowing two other bears to emerge.

Sielsch said the bears broke into the building and left within 25 minutes. Sielsch told Storyful he believed it was the same family of bears spotted in the building in January. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful