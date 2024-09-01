Bearcats emerge victorious in first football game of the season with 38-20 win over Towson

Associated Press

Arch Manning threw his first career touchdown pass and ran for his first score in mop-up duty in No. 4 Texas' 52-0 victory over Colorado State on Saturday in the season opener. The five-star recruit with the NFL family pedigree might be the highest- profile backup quarterback in the country as he waits behind starter Quinn Ewers. Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning.