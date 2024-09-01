Bearcats emerge victorious in first football game of the season with 38-20 win over Towson
Bearcats emerge victorious in first football game of the season with 38-20 win over Towson
Bearcats emerge victorious in first football game of the season with 38-20 win over Towson
Ricky Pearsall, whom the 49ers drafted with the 31st overall pick in this year's NFL draft, was shot Saturday in an attempted robbery.
The world's second tallest man is competing in the Paralympics - but he is so tall, he has to sleep on the floor. Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, better known as Mehrzad, is 8ft 0.85in tall and a two-time Paralympic champion in sitting volleyball, representing Iran. "He doesn't have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind," head coach Hadi Rezaeigarkani told Olympics.com.
Clay Matthews landed a perfect joke about Aaron Rodgers during his speech at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet.
Who can win the Super Bowl in New Orleans? Los Angeles Times NFL columnist Sam Farmer analyzes seven teams that can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season.
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
In major league sports, everyone is looking to get a leg up on their peers. With parity at an all-time high and the margins between teams so razor thin, front offices need to find advantages anyway they can. In the NHL, that has primarily been through the use of LTIR to circumvent the salary cap ...
The new Seth Jarvis deal may hold the key for the Edmonton Oilers to retain their "big three."
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward will be trying out for one of the club's top rivals.
NFL player Ricky Pearsall has been shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco.
WWE held its first premium live event in Germany with five matches inside Uber Arena. Here's everything that happened at the marquee event.
Columbus Blue Jackets officials could hardly believe their luck when they persuaded superstar Johnny Gaudreau to pass up larger markets and sign here two years ago.
ATLANTA (AP) — Sahith Theegala left the Tour Championship on Saturday with a clear conscience after calling a two-shot penalty on himself for an infraction only he could see, an honorable move considering all the money at stake in the FedEx Cup finale.
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were fatally struck by an SUV while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said. The tragedy came on the eve of their sister’s wedding.
Arch Manning threw his first career touchdown pass and ran for his first score in mop-up duty in No. 4 Texas' 52-0 victory over Colorado State on Saturday in the season opener. The five-star recruit with the NFL family pedigree might be the highest- profile backup quarterback in the country as he waits behind starter Quinn Ewers. Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning.
The former goalie, who was paralyzed in the accident, has had a meteoric rise in rowing. On Friday, he made his inspirational Paralympic debut
Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about former colleague and close friend Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest earlier this week, calling it “shocking.” “I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” she began in an Aug. 30 episode of her iHeart podcast …
The former star Kentucky men’s tennis player enjoyed a storybook run at U.S. Open in New York City.
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark had a really strong first half against the hosting Chicago Sky on Friday night, including an outstanding moment where she taunted the Sky fans in the crowd. In the very funny moment,
Ricky Pearsall was shot during an alleged attempted robbery in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic did not go easy on himself when assessing the listless way he performed from the start of the U.S. Open, pointing to his sloppy serving as the main reason the defense of his 2023 title surprisingly ended in the third round.