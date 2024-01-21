The Bear's Ayo Edebiri was "grounded" by parents after discovering Matthew Macfayden crush

ROBYN BECK - Getty Images

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri has revealed that she was "grounded" after her parents discovered she had a crush on Succession's Matthew Macfayden.



Edebiri, who stars in Hulu's comedy-drama, recently won both Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Awards for her role as Sydney Adamu.

While accepting her first Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy, Edebiri was filmed telling fellow award winner Matthew Macfayden – who picked up the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama for his role in Succession – that she was once grounded for having him as her screensaver when she was younger.

Related: Succession's Jesse Armstrong rules out spin-off for hit show

In a TikTok posted by Entertainment Tonight, Edebiri and Macfayden can be seen joking with each other, with the former telling the latter she "got grounded" for having a picture of him as Mr Darcy in 2005's Pride and Prejudice set as her laptop screensaver.

"Because my Dad was like: 'Who's this man?'" she told him. "'Who's this guy in the coat? With the beautiful hair?'"

"She was grounded because she had a screensaver of me as Mr Darcy on her laptop,” Macfayden told ET in the same clip.

"Good parenting. It's good parenting. I hadn't heard that, but that's good. Yeah."



Hulu

Related: The Bear's Jeremy Allen White shares his hopes for Carmy and Claire in season 3

While accepting her Emmy award, Edebiri thanked her parents for supporting her.



"I'm making them sit kind of far away from me because I'm a bad kid," she joked. "But I love you so much.

"Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that. I just love you so much."

ROBYN BECK - Getty Images

She added: "Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and to have your kid be like, 'I want to do improv'. But you're real ones."

The Bear has swept awards season so far with the show taking home six Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as well as Edebiri's award.



Story continues

The show, which has already been renewed for a third season, was also honoured in the Emmys' directing and writing categories.

The Bear seasons one and two are currently available to stream on Disney+.

You Might Also Like