Bears DB Adrian Colbert shares tragic story in latest 'Hard Knocks' trailer

Tuesday's episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" will show a much more deep and sad human element to the game of football. The latest trailer for the episode shows cornerback Adrian Colbert Jr. sharing a tragic story from his younger life.

In a clip released by Max, Colbert detailed a tragic accident from when he was a child, where he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. Colbert, who overcame the doubts of his doctors who told him he'd never play football again, has not only recovered from his accident but has gone on to achieve a 7-year career thus far in the NFL.

A heartbreaking story about Colbert has turned into quite the redemption story for someone who was told he would never have the chance to play football again. After splitting his time between the University of Texas and the University of Miami (FL) in his college days, Colbert has carved out a nice professional career with the 49ers, Seahawks, Dolphins, Chiefs, Giants, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Titans, and Bears.

Fans will have the opportunity to hear Colbert's full story and follow the Bears on the penultimate episode of "Hard Knocks," premiering tonight at 8 p.m. CT on HBO and streaming on MAX.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Adrian Colbert shares tragic story in latest 'Hard Knocks' trailer