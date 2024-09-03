Bears GM Ryan Poles dreads cut day in new 'Hard Knocks' clip

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" is back for its fifth and final episode tonight, which marks the conclusion of the summer and ushers in what's gearing up to be an exciting 2024 season.

While we wait for Episode 5, NFL Films released a sneak peek from tonight's episode, which features general manager Ryan Poles sharing his dread about roster cutdown day.

"To me, it's one of the worst days, you know, of this job," Poles says. "It's hard to tell that many people that their dream is ending."

The new clip features Poles discussing roster cutdown day, while also reminiscing about the time he was cut by the Bears during his playing days, which gives him a unique perspective in the process.

"The ironic thing for me is that I've been cut in this building before," Poles says. "So I've been there. It's really hard. It's a place where I try to have a lot of empathy in the way that we communicate it because these guys have put a lot of time and effort into making a football team."

Poles says he tries to give good feedback that can help those players "hone their craft" and eventually find their way onto a team.

Having been on both sides of Bears cut day, GM Ryan Poles has the utmost respect for what players go through. 🤝



Season Finale of #HardKnocks with the @ChicagoBears airs tonight at 9pm ET on @StreamOnMaxpic.twitter.com/ahrL5sxLNx — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 3, 2024

There were some difficult cuts for the Bears last Tuesday, and we could certainly see some of those in this episode. Much like we saw Poles breaking the news to rookie running back Ian Wheeler that he was being placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL. Poles' empathy certainly helped soften the blow, and that's likely the case during roster cuts.

The fifth and final episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. CT on HBO and streaming on Max.

