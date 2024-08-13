Bears' Jonathan Owens plans Simone Biles celebration in new 'Hard Knocks' clip

The last couple of days have been fun for Chicago Bears fans. The fanbase was in high spirits after the team walked out of Buffalo last Saturday with a 33-6 blowout win, and now millions of viewers will be tuning in Tuesday night to see the second episode of HBO's hit sports docuseries "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears," where they will continue to provide exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Bears' training camp.

NFL Films and HBO released a new clip from tonight's episode, where cornerback Jonathan Owens talks to his teammates about attending the 2024 Paris Olympics to support his wife, Simone Biles, who won three gold medals with Team USA gymnastics.

The short teaser featured Owens joking with defensive backs Josh Blackwell and Elijah Hicks about the food in Paris and the trio brainstorming a celebration Owens should do following a turnover that would honor his wife's incredible performance in the Olympics.

While Hicks suggested a flip -- an ode to Biles' incredible acrobatics -- Owens suggested a salute, which is a reference to Biles being penalized for not saluting the judges following a rough routine in the balance beam final.

Need to see @jjowens_3 salute the judges after a pick like @Simone_Biles 🫡



New #HardKnocks with the @ChicagoBears premieres tonight at 9pm ET on @streamonmaxpic.twitter.com/jZJirsNY3P — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 13, 2024

The second episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. CT on HBO and streaming on Max.

